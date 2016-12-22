Armed robber steals money from Little Rock doughnut shop, police say

An armed robber was able to take an undisclosed amount of money from a Little Rock doughnut shop Tuesday morning, employees told police.

The Little Rock Police Department was called to a robbery at 9:50 a.m. to the Shipley’s location at 2900 S. University Ave., according to a report.

Two Shipley’s employees said a female robber wearing all-black clothing entered the shop and told the workers that she had a firearm in her jacket pocket.

The robber then demanded money and threatened to shoot them if they didn’t comply, the employees said.

One employee said she gave the assailant money before the robber fled in an unknown direction.

No suspects were named in the report, and additional information regarding the robber was not immediately available.