Second-quarter run zaps Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- One big rally to begin the second quarter was all the difference for Oral Roberts on Wednesday afternoon at Walton Arena.

The Golden Eagles reeled off 15 consecutive points over the first five minutes of the second quarter to build a 13-point lead and took control the rest of the contest. Arkansas' women never recovered, dropping a 70-60 decision to Oral Roberts in front of an announced crowd of 1,303.

"I think we stood around on offense and our lack of getting stops kind of affected our offense," Arkansas Coach Jimmy Dykes said. "Number 44 [Maria Martianez] put us in a bind, number 1 [Kaylan Mayberry] put us in a bind and number 11 [Lakota Beatty] can really shoot the ball. We talked about staying attached to her and we came off of her a couple of times.

"The ball bounced their way and they'd flick it out to her and bam, it was just a bad four- or five-minute stretch for us and that ultimately cost us the game."

ORU (8-5), trailed 18-16 after one quarter but built a 31-18 lead with 5:12 left in the second as Beatty came off the bench to score seven of her game-high 23 points during the Golden Eagles' 15-0 run.

"Lakota obviously was a huge part of what we were doing with our outside shooting today," ORU Coach Misti Cussen said. "It was similar to what she did for us coming off the bench in Norman when we were able to upset Oklahoma.

"That just gives us so much energy when you've got a player off the bench of her stature."

Arkansas (10-2) trailed 43-31 at halftime and was able to trim the deficit to under 10 briefly in both the third and fourth quarters. But with ORU hitting 8 of 14 of its three-point attempts and winning the rebound battle 38-34, the Razorbacks could never fully rally after the tough second-quarter stretch.

Arkansas also was without starting point guard Malica Monk, who was injured in a collision during Sunday's victory against Northwestern (La.) State.

"We miss [Malica] from the standpoint that she's our quarterback," Dykes said. "Jailyn [Mason] was terrific today. We slid her over to that point guard spot and she played 40 minutes, had 19 points, 3 assists and 1 turnover. That's tremendous numbers for a freshman that hasn't played the point.

"But like any other team, any time you lose your quarterback it makes it tough and hopefully we get Monk back right after Christmas."

Mason had six rebounds to go along with her 19 points for Arkansas. Jessica Jackson added 17 points. Along with Beatty's 23 points, ORU got 15 points from Martianez and 10 points and 7 rebounds from Faith Ihim.

ORU M FG FT O-R PF A PTS

Ihim 24 4-9 2-4 3-7 3 0 10

Martianez 34 7-13 0-0 0-6 0 2 15

Mayberry 33 4-13 0-0 0-5 4 5 9

Gilbert 23 1-4 0-0 0-3 4 0 2

A.Beatty 22 1-4 0-0 0-3 0 1 2

Scott 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0

L.Beatty 29 9-12 0-0 0-3 0 3 23

Skalnik 18 1-2 0-0 1-1 0 2 3

Brotons 15 3-9 0-0 2-5 3 1 6

Team 3-5

Totals 200 30-66 2-4 9-38 15 14 70

PCT. -- FG 45.5, FT 50.0. 3-PT. -- 8-14, 57.1 (L. Beatty 5-6, Skalnik 1-1, Martianez 1-2, Mayberry 1-3, A. Beatty 0-2). BL -- 1 (Martianez). TO -- 10 (Martianez 3, Mayberry 3). ST -- 6 (Martianez 2).

ARKANSAS M FG FT O-R PF A PTS

Jackson 37 6-16 4-4 1-3 3 1 17

Zimmerman 29 1-4 1-4 1-6 0 0 3

Cooley 20 3-6 5-5 2-4 0 0 11

Mason 40 9-15 1-2 0-6 2 3 19

Cosper 37 5-14 0-0 0-3 0 6 10

Wilson 14 0-3 0-0 0-3 1 0 0

Swenson 23 0-2 0-0 1-3 3 0 0

Team 3-6

Totals 200 24-60 11-15 8-34 9 10 60

PCT. -- FG 40.0, FT 73.3. 3-PT. -- 1-8, 12.5 (Jackson 1-2, Mason 0-1, Swenson 0-1, Zimmerman 0-1, Cosper 0-3). BL -- 7 (Jackson 3). TO -- 10 (Jackson 3). BL -- 3 (Jackson 3).

Oral Roberts 16 27 19 8 -- 70

Arkansas 18 13 19 10 -- 60

Officials -- Sidlasky, Dean, Steratore

Attendance -- 1,303

Sports on 12/22/2016