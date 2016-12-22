Sheriff's office: Arkansas store manager, burglar exchange gunfire

A Garland County store manager and a burglary suspect exchanged gunfire early Thursday morning, sending the accused 23-year-old to a hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

According to a news release, the unnamed manager and his friend had returned to the Mountain Pine Corner Store, located at 2702 Mountain Pine Road, as Cody Willis triggered the alarm at the back of the business.

The manager and Willis were both armed, and they shot at each other. The release said shotgun pellets hit Willis in the face, and he retreated to the parking lot.

When deputies arrived around 1:10 a.m., they found the manager and his friend holding Willis at gunpoint in the parking lot. Authorities took him to the hospital for treatment on injuries that don’t appear to be life threatening.

The sheriff’s office charged Willis of Hot Springs Village with commercial burglary, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. He was not listed on the Garland County jail roster as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.