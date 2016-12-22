Style: Everyone's gone to the movies

Ho ho ho. Merry Christmas. Boys and girls.

Movie lovers will find plenty in their (groan) stockings this weekend as six new films hit local theaters. Leading off the weekend’s slate is Damien Chazelle’s highly anticipated modern musical La La Land, one of the early Oscar favorites. Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone sing and dance up a storm or something. Anyway our critic Piers Marchant unwraps this shiny parcel in this Friday's Style section in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

But that's not all. You'll also find under the tree (really?) is Denzel Washington in his film of the classic August Wilson play Fences. And for the gamers' on your list, Assassin’s Creed. Meanwhile Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence wake up together in the deep space romance Passengers. And, for the kiddies, there's the animated Sing. And last and probably least, Bryan Cranston and that cut-up James Franco enliven the screen in Why Him?

Remember ’tis the season (who writes this stuff?) so some of the movies will be opening on Christmas Day rather than Friday, so check those listing twice. And merry happy days to all. And to all a good night.