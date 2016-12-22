TODAY’S BOWL GAME

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

COLORADO STATE (7-5) VS. IDAHO (8-4)

SITE Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

TIME (TV) 6 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Colorado State by 15

SERIES Colorado State leads 4-3

WHAT’S AT STAKE Colorado State was rolling to close out the regular season with victories in its final two regular-season games, including a blowout victory over Mountain West champion San Diego State. Idaho is coming off its best season since 2009 and could be playing in its final bowl game before dropping down to the FCS level after the 2017 season. KEY MATCHUP Colorado State offense vs. Idaho defense. The only way the Vandals appear to have a chance is by slowing down a Colorado State offense that scored at least 37 points in each of its final five regular-season games, including scoring 63 against San Diego State. The Vandals allowed 14 points or less in three of their final four regular-season games, but they were also torched for 59 points by Washington, 56 by Washington State and 37 by Appalachian State earlier in the season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

COLORADO STATE WR Michael Gallup was a big reason why the Rams took off in the later part of the season. Over his final seven games, Gallup had 52 receptions and 9 touchdowns, including 3 in the regular-season finale against San Diego State.

IDAHO DL Aikeem Coleman was named the Sun Belt Conference newcomer of the year after leading the Vandals with eight sacks and recording 41 total tackles. Seven of those sacks came in a four-game span midway through the season. Coleman was a transfer from East Mississippi Community College.