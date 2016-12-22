TODAY’S GAME

Giants at Eagles

7:25 p.m., NBC/NFLN LINE Giants by 2½

SERIES Giants lead 85-80-2; Giants beat Eagles 28-23, Nov. 6, 2016

GIANTS TO WATCH Coach Ben McAdoo, in his first year as head coach, will lead the Giants to their first playoff berth since 2011 with a victory. … QB Eli Manning is the seventh player in NFL history with 4,000 career completions. … Landon Collins leads NFC safeties with 108 tackles.

EAGLES TO WATCH RB Ryan Mathews has a career-high 8 rushing TDs. … LT Lane Johnson returns from a 10-game suspension for PEDs. … K Caleb Sturgis needs 2 field goals to set a single-season team record.

FANTASY TIP Eagles TE Zach Ertz is a stud in December. He has 92 receptions for 1,015 yards and 7 TDs in 16 career games this month. He has 48 receptions for 494 yards in his past seven games this season, and he is a solid play this week.

INJURY REPORT OUT Giants DE Jason Pierre-Paul, S Natneal Berhe. QUESTIONABLE Giants LB Jonathan Casillas, CB Janoris Jenkins; Eagles G Allen Barbre, WR Jordan Matthews, T Halapoulivaati Vaitai, G Isaac Seumalo.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) GIANTS VS. EAGLES (RK)

(30) 81.2 RUSH 112.9 (9)

(17) 239.4 PASS 227.5 (24)

(27) 320.6 YARDS 340.4 (20)

(24) 19.4 POINTS 22.6 (16)

ON DEFENSE

(6) 90.1 RUSH 104.9 (17)

(23) 257.4 PASS 239.3 (12)

(15) 347.5 YARDS 344.2 (12)

(3) 17.9 POINTS 21.4 (13)