TODAY’S GAMES
By Troy Schulte
This article was published today at 2:33 a.m.
UCA men at Arizona State
WHEN 2 p.m. Central WHERE Wells Fargo Arena, Tempe, Ariz. RECORDS Central Arkansas 1-11; Arizona State 6-6 RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
CENTRAL ARKANSAS POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jordan Howard, 5-11, Jr. 17.8 3.9 G Mathieu Kamba, 6-5, Jr. 10.7 6.6 G Jeff Lowery, 6-2, Sr. 7.6 1.3 G Derreck Brooks, 6-6, Jr. 14.5 6.1 C Tanner Schmit, 6-8, So. 5.1 3.2 COACH Russ Pennell (10-58 in third season at UCA, 121-127 in eighth season overall)
ARIZONA STATE POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Shannon Evans II, 6-1, Jr. 15.3 3.3 G Torian Graham, 6-4, Sr. 17.1 4.2 G Tra Holder, 6-1, Jr. 16.3 3.9 G Kodi Justice, 6-5, Jr. 7.3 2.9 F Obinna Oleka, 6-7, Sr. 12.7 10.3 COACH Bobby Hurley (21-23 in second season at Arizona State, 63-43 in fourth season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCA ASU 68.9 Points for 81.1 86.4 Points against 83.3 -4.3 Rebound margin -2.3 -3.6 Turnover margin +2.6 41.9 FG pct. 43.5 38.2 3-pt. pct. 35.4 69.8 FT pct. 75.2 CHALK TALK Today’s game will feature two struggling defenses. UCA gave up a season-high 111 points in a Monday loss at Morehead State and its 86.4 points allowed per game rank 342nd out of 347 Division I teams. Arizona State allows 83.3 points per game, which ranks 334th. … Today is a homecoming of sorts for some on UCA’s team. Coach Russ Pennell was an assistant for the Sun Devils in 1998-2004 and coached at two other Arizona colleges. Guards Jeff Lowery and Jordan Howard played high school basketball in the Phoenix area.
— Troy Schulte
UAPB men at Grand Canyon
WHEN 8 p.m. Central WHERE GCU Arena, Phoenix RECORDS Arkansas-Pine Bluff 1-12; Grand Canyon 7-5
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Joe’Randle Toliver, 6-4, Jr. 5.9 2.4 G Ghiavonni Robinson, 6-3, Sr. 12.1 3.1 G Jaquan Lynch, 6-3, Sr. 7.3 2.9 F Devin Berry, 6-8, Sr. 2.9 2.6 F Trent Steen, 6-8, Jr. 7.2 4.3 COACH George Ivory (68-168 in ninth season at UAPB and overall)
GRAND CANYON POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G DeWayne Russell, 5-11, Sr. 24.6 3.3 G Flifi Aldoo, 6-2, Fr. 5.6 2.5 F Keonta Vernon, 6-6, Jr. 8.6 6.6 G Gerard Martin, 6-6, Fr. 5.4 4.5 F Oscar Frayer, 6-6, Fr. 8.9 3.8 COACH Dan Majerle (66-42 in fourth season at Grand Canyon and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UAPB GCU 57.6 Points for 70.4 72.7 Points against 70.2 -7.2 Rebound margin -2.0 -1.8 Turnover margin +2.0 37.4 FG pct. 42.8 29.8 3-pt. pct. 32.0 63.3 FT pct. 67.8 CHALK TALK Today is UAPB’s third game in a different state in six days, but also its final nonconference game. The Golden Lions next play at home against Mississippi Valley State on Jan. 2. … Joe’Randle Tolliver has 20 steals this season and UAPB’s 120 steals as a team is tied for seventh-best in Division I. … Grand Canyon is playing its third game in a row against a SWAC team. It beat Mississippi Valley State, 72-62, and Alcorn State, 63-53. … Grand Canyon’s DeWayne Russell’s 24.6 points per game would rank third in Division I, but Grand Canyon’s statistics aren’t included because it is reclassifying to Division I.
Print Headline: TODAY’S GAMES
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: TODAY’S GAMES
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.