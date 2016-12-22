U.S. drops charges against Arkansan accused of threatening Muslim woman online

FAYETTEVILLE -- Federal prosecutors have dropped charges against a woman accused of making threats on Facebook after an argument at a Prairie Grove diner.

Daphne Ann Crawford, 29, of Fayetteville was indicted May 24 on a federal charge of using the Internet to transmit a message threatening to injure another person with a firearm. Use of the Internet is considered interstate commerce.

An argument happened between Crawford, her husband and employees at Mel's Diner in Prairie Grove, according to a preliminary arrest report. A customer posted a comment on Facebook about the incident.

Crawford responded online and said her husband, Alan, would shoot the customer and the customer's family, according to court documents. Prosecutors said Crawford sent the customer a photo of her husband dressed in Middle Eastern attire holding an assault rifle. Both Crawfords say they are Muslim.

Crawford is also known as Daphne Ridenour and Umm Ammara Khalid.

The indictment against Crawford was dismissed Tuesday without prejudice at the request of the U.S. attorney's office.

"The United States requests dismissal of this matter at this time, as it is in the best interest of justice," according to the motion to dismiss.

Prosecutors did not elaborate.

Crawford's defense attorneys and prosecutors have been fighting for several months. The defense filed a series of motions to dismiss or to suppress evidence in the case.

One motion to dismiss filed by Tiffany Fields, an assistant federal public defender, contended the indictment attempted to criminalize speech and didn't allege that Crawford subjectively intended to convey a threat to injure another person.

"Posts made via Daphne Crawford's account should undoubtedly be viewed as protected speech under the First Amendment," according to the motion. "The alleged content of the postings does not constitute a 'true threat;' rather, they are nothing more than caustic, abusive and vituperative categories that the Supreme Court has previously acknowledged as protected."

A second motion to dismiss argued that the government was trying to selectively prosecute Crawford because of her Muslim faith. Similar postings are common on social media and are seldom, if ever, prosecuted, according to the motion. It argues the Crawfords also were the target of such posts and that there was no resulting investigation or prosecution.

"There is a strong indication that this entire prosecution arose over religion and media sensationalism rather than because of actual evidence of the crime charged," according to one motion.

