Woman arrested in North Little Rock bank robbery, authorities say
This article was published today at 1:42 p.m.
A woman has been arrested in a robbery at a North Little Rock bank earlier this week, according to police.
Aleisha Brown, 23, of Little Rock is being held at the Pulaski County jail on charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property, records show.
An online jail roster shows Brown was booked about 12:45 p.m. Thursday.
The North Little Rock Police Department responded to the robbery around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the US Bank branch at 4140 John F. Kennedy Blvd. in Little Rock.
Authorities say the robber pulled out a handgun and was able to leave with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.
MarkEck911 says... December 22, 2016 at 5:15 p.m.
Woman? I couldn't tell by the picture?
gatorgirl623 says... December 22, 2016 at 5:17 p.m.
Somehow she flunked Bank Robbery 101
