Woman dies after crashing car in police pursuit in Arkansas
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:13 p.m. Updated today at 5:55 p.m.
FORT SMITH — Arkansas authorities say an out-of-state woman was killed after crashing her car in Fort Smith after a police pursuit that began in eastern Oklahoma.
The Southwest Times Record reports that the pursuit began in Roland, Oklahoma, after an officer clocked the woman driving 77 mph in a 45 mph speed zone on U.S. 64 late Wednesday. Roland police say the woman did not pull over and instead sped up to 100 mph before crossing the state line in to Arkansas.
Police say the woman, identified Thursday afternoon as 27-year-old Jessica Schwarz of Muldrow, Okla., then crashed her car into a wall early Thursday in Fort Smith and was pronounced dead at the scene.
BEARTRAP919 says... December 22, 2016 at 4:45 p.m.
Will the Police and the Public Never Learn that there is NO GOOD OUTCOME FROM POLICE HIGH SPEED CHASES?????????????????? In nearly all cases the Tag Number is Known, The People are Known, and they can be picked up Later and the Public would not be put in Unneeded Danger, This POLICY OF HIGH SPEED CHASING IS STUPID AND IGNORANT AND MUST BE STOPPED
dumblikeme says... December 22, 2016 at 4:55 p.m.
Catching a car thief, catching a murderer leaving the scene of a crime, catching an already reckless and/or drunk driver, stopping someone from fleeing again the next time, and the next time... All good outcomes.
