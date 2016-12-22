Woman dies after vehicle collides with another on Arkansas interstate

A woman died after her vehicle collided with another on Interstate 30 in Hempstead County on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Carolyn Oldner, 67, of Nashville, Tenn., was traveling east on Interstate 30 in a 2013 Ford Escape in Hope around 3:30 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. She was on the shoulder of the roadway and had started to turn when her vehicle was struck by a 2008 Toyota also heading east, police said.

A passenger in the Escape, 59-year-old Karen Elmore of McCaskill, and a passenger in the Toyota, 58-year-old Cheryl Greene of Prescott, were injured in the wreck. At least one of the women was taken to CHRISTUS St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital in Texarkana, authorities said.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, state police said.

Oldner's death is the 524th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.