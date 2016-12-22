Arkansas hospital patients' art decorates D.C. tree

WASHINGTON -- Patients at Arkansas Children's Hospital helped decorate the President's Park this year, creating a dozen holiday ornaments that hang on the state's Christmas tree across the street from the White House.

The three-dimensional pieces of art will remain on display through Jan. 1.

In one scene, red-nosed reindeer with pointy pipe-cleaner antlers trudge through deep faux snow. In another, a Santa made of corrugated cardboard keeps watch.

There's a snowman standing tall and a quiet cabin, with a "Peace on Earth" sign posted out front.

A clear plastic sphere surrounds each piece of art, protecting it from the elements.

The names of the young artists have not been released, but their work has received favorable reviews.

"They did a wonderful job," said Cynthia Haas, manager for the Arkansas Arts Council's Arts in Education program.

Elizabeth Weber and Hamid Ebrahimifar, two artists-in-residence at the hospital, worked with the young artists on the project.

It's the second time the pair have tackled the task for the council, which selects Arkansas' official representatives to decorate the tree assigned to the state.

"We were happy to do it. ... It's always fun," said Ebrahimifar.

The program "brings art participation to the patient's bedside, allowing the patient an outlet for expression and creativity," according to a statement posted online by the National Park Foundation.

"Art is another way for patients to express themselves and gain some control over their environment, decreasing their fear and anxiety of being hospitalized," it said.

The age range was wide. "The patients that we see and work with, they can be little kids to teenagers and that was reflected in the population of kids that helped me," Weber said.

"Everybody that worked on this was excited and their families were excited about the idea that they were making something that was going to Washington and representing the state," she added.

The art was created in October and shipped to the nation's capital long before Thanksgiving.

Thousands of people have passed by the display since it opened Dec. 1. It sits near the start of the Pathway of Peace, which winds around the National Christmas Tree.

Each of the 50 states, plus five territories and the District of Columbia, are represented. Arkansas' evergreen is flanked by conifers representing Arizona and California.

This year's Arizona tree, featuring work by the Phoenix Art Group, includes artistic renderings of cacti and the Grand Canyon as well as a Route 66 road sign, the famous highway that bisects the state. The California evergreen, decorated by the Latino Center of Art and Culture, is covered with miniature ceramic jugs and bells.

The Pathway of Peace, with its dozens of state trees, dates back to the Eisenhower administration.

Organizers call the display "America Celebrates: Ornaments from Across the USA." Examples can be viewed by visiting thenationaltree.org/america-celebrates.

Kyle Yarusso, a National Park Service volunteer ambassador, said each of the ornaments is a gift to the nation.

"They don't get paid. ... They're contributing their time and their effort and energy to make these ornaments for the display which is something that we all are very thankful for," he said.

Once the holidays are over, the art will be taken off the trees, packed up and placed in a warehouse.

"They're used in future holiday displays if and when needed," Yarusso said.

