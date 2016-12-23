Arizona St. makes 18 3s to down UCA

Arizona State went long distance in its rout of Central Arkansas on Thursday afternoon.

The Sun Devils tied a single-game school record with 18 three-pointers and had a season-high 45 three-point attempts in a 98-62 victory over the Bears in Tempe, Ariz.

Torian Graham scored 26 points and Shannon Evans had 22 points for ASU. The duo combined for 13 of the Sun Devils’ 18 three-pointers in the nonconference wrapup for both teams.

Point guard Tra Holder added 22 points and 9 assists, and forward Obinna Oleka scored 18 points and grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds for the Sun Devils (7-6).

“We just have to make that the standard in who we are game in and game out,” ASU Coach Bobby Hurley said. “This game, we fought extremely hard and we played hard tip to finish. ”

UCA (1-12) went 3 of 24 from three-point range and shot 38.6 percent overall. Jeff Lowery led the Bears with 15 points, Mathieu Kamba had 13 points and 15 rebounds, and Jordan Howard had 13 points.

When Holder knocked down ASU’s 12th three-pointer of the first half with a second to play, the Sun Devils led 51-28. ASU had 16 points off 12 firsthalf turnovers by UCA, with the Bears committing five in the first five minutes of the game and going scoreless for four minutes.

“We wish that we had done a little bit better in the preseason, but we didn’t,” Bears Coach Russ Pennell said. “You do one of two things: You either sit and lament that and you don’t get any better, or you try to scrape it out of your memory and start over.”

The Sun Devils built their lead to 32 points in the second half, 68-36, on a Graham three-pointer at the 14:02 mark, and their largest lead was 37 points.

WEDNESDAY’S LATE

SUN BELT WOMEN

CALIFORNIA 80,

ARKANSAS STATE 55

Kristine Anigwe finished with 39 points and 16 rebounds as California (12-0) defeated Arkansas State (2-10) on Wednesday night in the Puerto Rico Classic in Las Vegas.

The Golden Bears shot 56.5 percent (35 of 62) from the floor and held the Red Wolves to 31.6 percent shooting (18 of 57).

Dominique Oliver led the Red Wolves with 16 points and tied a career-high with six steals. Jada Ford finished with 14 points.

SWAC MEN

GRAND CANYON 89,

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 49

DeWayne Russell scored 31 points with six three-pointers and Grand Canyon (8-5) defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-13) in Phoenix.

Oscar Frayer and Shaq Carr each scored 18 points for the Antelopes.

Grand Canyon made 22 assists on 27 baskets, shooting 27-for-48 for 56 percent.

Charles Jackson led the Golden Lions with 13 points and JoeRandle Tolliver added 10 points. UAPB committed 18 turnovers, which Grand Canyon turned into 34 points.

ARIZONA STATE 98, UCA 62

Sports on 12/23/2016