N.M. nuke-waste depot OK'd to reopen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- New Mexico regulators have approved restarting normal operations at the nation's only underground nuclear-waste repository, a major step for U.S. officials aiming to reopen the facility nearly three years after a radiation leak shut it down indefinitely.

Two letters obtained Thursday by The Associated Press outline the state Environment Department's findings from a recent inspection of the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant.

Inspectors found two minor permit violations that were addressed immediately, but watchdog groups questioned whether the state's decision was predetermined given the push by the U.S. Energy Department to reopen the site before year's end.

The repository has been closed since a radiation release in February 2014 contaminated much of the underground disposal area, and brought to light gaps in management and oversight.

With shipments on hold, tons of Cold War-era nuclear waste -- from gloves and tools to clothing and other material -- have been piling up at national laboratories and other defense installations across the country.

FEMA training exposed hundreds to ricin

CLEVELAND -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency has acknowledged that hundreds of Ohio emergency responders were exposed to a potentially fatal toxin while training at a FEMA facility in Alabama.

The federal agency released a statement Wednesday saying that it has received no reports of illness as a result of the ricin exposure. But, FEMA has asked the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general to investigate how the toxin came to be used during exercises in which workers wear protective gear while learning to handle hazardous substances.

The agency said Sunday that it was halting use of such agents through January at the Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston. The agency made the announcement on a website set up to provide updates on the center, where thousands of firefighters, paramedics and others have trained.

The FEMA facility mistakenly purchased high-toxicity ricin that was used in nine training sessions beginning in 2011.

FEMA officials say 121 Ohio public safety agencies and organizations have sent approximately 400 people to train at the facility in question since that time. Not all were exposed to the ricin.

Sect exec takes deal in food-stamp fraud

SALT LAKE CITY -- A high-ranking leader of a Utah polygamous group charged in a multimillion-dollar food-stamp fraud case agreed to a plea deal Thursday that secured his release from jail after six months.

John Wayman, 57, was one of nearly a dozen people accused of orchestrating a scheme to funnel $12 million worth of followers' food stamp benefits into vehicle-purchasing front companies and toward funding leaders' lavish lifestyles.

Wayman pleaded guilty to a felony food-stamp fraud charge and was sentenced Thursday to time served. Plea deals could be in the works for others charged in the case, prosecutors said.

Federal prosecutors had argued that Wayman had to stay in jail because he is faithful to the group's prophet, Warren Jeffs, who is serving a life sentence in Texas for sexually assaulting girls he considered wives. However, prosecutors said they're satisfied with the time Wayman has spent behind bars since meeting with another leader in the middle of the night to plan a church meeting, a violation of his supervised release.

Texan continues call for anti-LGBT law

AUSTIN, Texas -- Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is praising the collapse of a deal to repeal North Carolina's anti-lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender law as he continues calling for Texas to adopt a similar measure.

Patrick said Thursday that the North Carolina law known as House Bill 2 is "essential" legislation. The law omits gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people from state anti-discrimination protections. It also orders transgender people to use bathrooms and showers that align with their sex at birth.

Patrick is pushing the Republican-controlled Texas Senate for a similar law next year, although no legislation has yet been filed. Texas business groups have slammed the proposal, pointing to how jobs and sporting events have shunned North Carolina.

