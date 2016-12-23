Blytheville 2 held in fatal shooting

BLYTHEVILLE -- Two Blytheville residents face charges of capital murder and aggravated robbery in the fatal shooting of a 52-year-old man whom police accuse the pair of robbing.

Trais Mykices Young, 25, surrendered to police Thursday morning in the death of Dennis Moore on Harmon Street in Blytheville, said Capt. Scott Adams, commander of the Blytheville Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division.

Carniya Storey, 19, surrendered Tuesday evening at the police station, where she gave details of Moore's death, Adams said.

Police responded to a call in the 1600 block of Harmon Street on Monday morning in the Mississippi County town. Police found Moore had been shot, and medical personnel transported him to the Great River Medical Center in Blytheville. He died later that day, Adams said.

Young and Storey were being held in the Mississippi County jail in Luxora. Mississippi County District Court Judge Shannon Langston denied bail for both suspects.

Young was already wanted in a Dec. 13 robbery of a woman, Adams said.

