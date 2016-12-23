Business news in brief

Core capital-goods orders top forecast

Orders for U.S. business equipment climbed more than forecast in November, a sign corporate investment is starting to firm up.

Bookings for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft rose 0.9 percent, the most since August, after a 0.2 percent gain a month earlier, Commerce Department data showed Thursday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey called for a 0.4 percent increase. Demand for all durables -- items meant to last at least three years -- fell 4.6 percent on a slump in orders for planes.

Increased business sentiment about the economy after the presidential election has the potential to increase sales of productivity-enhancing equipment. Leaner inventories, resilient household demand and the longer-term prospects of more infrastructure spending may help increase durable-goods orders even as a soaring dollar risks slowing exports.

"There's some early evidence that business investment may be stabilizing," said Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody's Analytics Inc. in West Chester, Pa. "Investment has been a sore spot for the U.S. economy for a little bit now. Going forward we should see investment pick up."

-- Bloomberg News

American attendants protest uniforms

American Airlines flight attendants filed a grievance with the carrier over new uniforms, saying they have caused headaches, skin irritation and other problems since being introduced several months ago.

The airline should either stop issuing the uniforms or allow workers to wear their previous outfits, Bob Ross, president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, said in a letter to American's general counsel. The union also requested that the airline, the biggest U.S.-based carrier by traffic, reimburse flight attendants for any uniform-related health care costs and set aside $2 million to fund a study of the outfits.

"These uniforms continue to put our members at risk, forcing them to use sick leave and affecting their overall health, plus potentially the health of their colleagues with whom they come in contact," Ross wrote in the Wednesday letter. Flight attendants have reported endocrine problems, wheezing, fatigue, vertigo and other conditions after wearing the outfits, he wrote.

American Airlines Group Inc. has tested the uniforms three times and will conduct a fourth test jointly with the union, spokesman Ron DeFeo said. The carrier also has set up a call center for complaints about the uniforms, and about 300 attendants have reported experiencing a reaction, he said. The Fort Worth-based airline will cover the cost of dermatological testing for such employees and will respond to the union's letter within 20 days, he said.

-- Bloomberg News

30-year mortgage rate climbs to 4.3%

WASHINGTON -- Long-term U.S. mortgage rates climbed again this week, hitting the highest levels since 2014.

Mortgage giant Freddie Mac said Thursday that the rate on 30-year fixed-rate loans jumped to an average 4.30 percent from 4.16 percent last week and the highest since April 2014. The average for a 15-year mortgage rose to 3.52 percent from 3.37 percent last week and the highest since January 2014.

Rates on adjustable five-year mortgages shot up this week to 3.32 percent from 3.19 percent last week and the highest since mid-2011.

Rates have surged since the Nov. 8 election of Donald Trump. Investors have bid rates higher because they believe the president-elect's plans for tax cuts and higher infrastructure spending will drive up economic growth and inflation.

To calculate average mortgage rates, Freddie Mac, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., surveys lenders between Monday and Wednesday each week.

The average doesn't include extra fees, known as points, which most borrowers must pay to get the lowest rates. One point equals 1 percent of the loan amount.

The average fee for a 30-year mortgage was unchanged this week at 0.5 point. The fee on 15-year loans also remained at 0.5 point.

-- The Associated Press

Saudis predict oil revenue to soar in '17

Saudi Arabia expects oil revenue to jump by 46 percent next year after a deal between the kingdom and other producers to curb output drove up global prices.

The world's top oil exporter expects to collect $128 billion from oil sales in 2017, compared with about $88 billion this year, the Finance Ministry said in a budget statement Thursday. Non-oil revenue will climb 6.5 percent next year to about $57 billion, it said.

Oil prices have rallied since the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, of which Saudi Arabia is the largest member, reached a deal with other producers to curb output next year. Benchmark Brent crude traded above $54 a barrel on Thursday, almost double its low in January.

"The oil-revenue increase is in line with the expectations by the authorities that the market is rebalancing higher, and is clearly a sign that oil prices are expected to average $60 per barrel next year," said John Sfakianakis, director of economic research at the Gulf Research Center.

-- Bloomberg News

Study: Many don't use up paid time off

A quarter of full-time workers ages 18 to 25 who get paid time off say that by year's end they won't have taken any of their paid vacation days, according to a new survey.

The study, which Princeton Survey Research Associates conducted on behalf of personal finance website Bankrate Inc., surveyed more than 1,000 full-time American workers, with a focus on those who got paid vacation time from their employers.

Older baby boomers between the ages of 62 and 70 are most likely to use up all their vacation days, followed by Generation Xers, or workers between 36 and 51. Young millennials, 18 to 25, are least likely to take all their days. Only 35 percent of them said they would max out their vacation time.

Millennials -- those ages 18-34 -- are leaving an average of 21 days unused this year, and boomers ages 52 to 70 are leaving behind 25. Gen Xers are leaving just 13 days unused.

-- Bloomberg News

