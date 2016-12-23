Cleric wanted by Turkey denies link to ambassador's killing

MOSCOW -- A U.S.-based Muslim cleric on Thursday condemned the killing of Russia's envoy to Turkey and rejected accusations that his movement was behind the attack.

Ambassador Andrei Karlov was shot dead by an off-duty policeman in front of stunned onlookers at a photo exhibition Monday in the Turkish capital, Ankara. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has implicated Fethullah Gulen in the killing, accusing his movement of links to the gunman.

In a video address, Gulen accused Erdogan of defaming his movement and suggested that the Turkish government would facilitate other assassinations and blame them on Gulen's followers.

Gulen said "it is not possible for them to convince the world of such accusations."

Russia flew a team of 18 investigators and Foreign Ministry officials to Turkey to help investigate Karlov's killing.

In Moscow, Foreign Ministry officials and lawmakers gathered at the agency's headquarters for a farewell ceremony to Karlov. Diplomats and officials laid flowers at the open coffin alongside an honor guard.

"Those who raised a hand against Ambassador Karlov, who took his life, will definitely fail in their attempts to stop Russia from cooperating with other countries including Turkey," said Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the foreign affairs committee in the upper chamber of Russia's parliament.

President Vladimir Putin arrived at the end of the ceremony, laid flowers at the coffin, offered condolences to the ambassador's widow and left.

Karlov's coffin then was carried out of the Foreign Ministry building and bound for a funeral service at Moscow's main Christ the Savior Cathedral.

Patriarch Kirill, leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, said as the service began that the ambassador died a "martyr's death."

Karlov later was laid to rest at a cemetery north of Moscow.

In Ankara, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim visited the Russian Embassy to lay a memorial bouquet of carnations.

Karlov "now has become the eternal symbol of Turkish-Russian friendship," Yildirim wrote in a book of condolences.

Karlov's assassination fits into a long tradition of political violence in a country where the fallout from the Syrian war is deepening the chaos, experts have said.

While Russia and Turkey suspect Karlov's killer was part of a wider conspiracy, the Turkish government has come under scrutiny for its tolerance -- or sponsorship -- of Islamist rebel groups in Syria in recent years that may have indirectly radicalized some young Turks.

"You have a blowback effect," said Halil Karaveli, a Sweden-based senior fellow at the Central Asia-Caucasus Institute and the Silk Road Studies Program.

He said a mix of hard-line Turkish nationalism and Sunni Muslim fundamentalism had been prospering in some quarters in Turkey, creating the potential for homegrown violence.

Whatever motivated gunman Mevlut Mert Altintas, an off-duty policeman killed by police after shooting Karlov, has not been confirmed. He shouted religious phrases and appeared to condemn Russian bombardments of rebel-held neighborhoods of Syria's Aleppo city. The shooting followed protests by Turks who criticized Russia's support for Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Turkey and Russia, which have endured difficult relations over the past year or so, described the killing as an attempt to disrupt an improving alliance that they hope will stabilize Syria and consolidate their influence there.

The political calculations on Syria come as Turkey has endured regular bombings and other attacks, shaking the government of Erdogan even as he seeks to increase the power of his post by pushing for constitutional changes.

Accused of authoritarian behavior, Erdogan triumphantly rallied supporters after the coup attempt, but the Russian ambassador's assassination embarrassed a nation gripped by some of its worst violence in decades.

The turbulence has prompted comparisons with 1970s political unrest in Turkey that led to a 1980 military coup. Then, the deadly upheaval pitted Turkish left- and right-wing groups against each other, and the military eventually intervened in the name of restoring order, a move tainted by human-rights abuses by the state.

This time around, Turkey is grappling with Kurdish militant attacks, deploying troops in northern Syria to fight Kurds and the Islamic State group, and purging suspected followers of Gulen. Turkey also has been targeted by suspected Islamic State extremists after it gave more robust support to the U.S.-led war against the group.

Karlov's death is the latest act of violence in Turkey, home to several million Syrian refugees and multiple security threats.

"In a country that is destabilized in this way, and which is involved in a war on the other side of its border, the likelihood that things are going to get worse is quite significant," Karaveli said.

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Torchia of The Associated Press.

