County opts to set extending-tax vote

BLYTHEVILLE -- Mississippi County officials have voted to set another special election on the question of extending a current hospital tax to help finance the construction of a new $22.5 million Blytheville courthouse.

Half of the revenue from the tax is used to repair and improve Mississippi County Hospital System facilities. A portion of the revenue goes toward county road and structure maintenance.

The Blytheville Courier News reported that the Mississippi County Quorum Court voted 9-2 Tuesday to have county voters go to the polls March 14 to decide whether to extend the tax and use the revenue to finance the courthouse.

The Quorum Court had previously set a special election for August 2016, but the city of Osceola sued to stop it. Osceola attorney Bart Calhoun argued that the proposed tax was unlawful.

State Desk on 12/23/2016