German manhunt intensifies

BERLIN -- German officials presented mounting evidence Thursday that Anis Amri was behind the wheel of a truck that smashed into a Christmas market in Berlin this week, killing 12. Authorities across Europe pressed ahead with their feverish manhunt for the 24-year-old Tunisian, who has evaded capture since the attack.

Police raided properties in Berlin and the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia where Amri is believed to have spent time. They also swooped onto a bus in the southwestern city of Heilbronn after receiving a tip that turned up nothing.

No arrests were made, said Frauke Koehler, a spokesman for federal prosecutors.

Even so, investigators were increasingly confident that Amri carried out the rampage. They reported finding his fingerprints in the cab of the truck that had been hijacked shortly before Monday's attack.

"We can tell you today that there are additional indications that this suspect is with high probability really the perpetrator," Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said after visiting the Federal Criminal Police Office along with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"Fingerprints were found in the cab, and there are other, additional indications that suggest this," he told reporters. "It is all the more important that the search is successful as soon as possible."

German authorities have been on the defensive since it emerged that Amri had been considered a potential threat for months, subjected to surveillance and put in pre-deportation detention in August only to be released again because of paperwork problems.

The fact that the attack is alleged to have been carried out by a man who arrived in Germany seeking asylum last year also prompted fresh criticism of Merkel's decision to allow hundreds of thousands of migrants into the country without thorough security checks.

While police have noted that most migrants are law-abiding, a number of high-profile crimes, including the New Year's Eve assaults in Cologne, Germany, and several violent attacks over the summer have stoked anti-migrant feeling in that country. Two attacks in July, along with the truck attack in Berlin, were claimed by the Islamic State extremist group.

"We have made great efforts in recent years to better prepare for terrorist threats," Merkel told reporters. "This makes me confident that we will withstand the test that we now face."

While members of Merkel's party have called for tighter asylum laws and a crackdown on potential extremists in the wake of the attack, the chancellor appealed once more for calm.

"I want to say how very proud I've been in recent days that the great majority of people have reacted soberly," she said.

Ahmad Khattab, a 24-year-old Syrian who has lived near the southern German city of Stuttgart for almost a year, said previous terror attacks over the summer had already driven locals and refugees apart: "Unfortunately, most, if not all Germans had already stereotyped refugees." He now fears the emergence of "parallel societies," a Germany in which Muslim newcomers have little contact with locals who are afraid or angry at refugees.

Political backlash is also a concern. "German politicians will change the way they deal with us refugees," Khattab said. "Laws will be passed that are not in our interest."

Mohammad Ahmad, a 29-year-old refugee from Aleppo who lives in the town of Ludwigsburg, held similar fears. "Germans are cultured. Such incidents don't change their sense of rectitude," he said. "However, right-wing parties are exploiting such incidents to spread fear and boost populist mentality among Germans."

Yet some refugees also fault the German government for not taking the threat of terrorism seriously enough. Khaild Alaboud, a 32-year-old Syrian journalist living in Berlin who arrived in that country with the help of Reporters Without Borders, expressed discontent with German authorities, who he says have not yet understood the full threat Islamist terrorists pose.

Rasha al-Khadra, a 40-year-old dentist from Damascus and a single mother of three children, agreed that European nations must "deal with" the threat of terrorism to prevent populists from gaining ground. She said many migrants who have moved to Germany are unwilling to assimilate, fueling German resentment against all refugees.

At the site of the truck attack, Berliners made a show of defiance. Vendors reopened their stalls at the Christmas market next to the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church even as police placed concrete blocks by the roadside to provide extra security.

In tribute to the victims of the truck attack, organizers decided to do without festive music and bright lights. Berliners and visitors placed candles and flowers at a makeshift shrine for the victims.

Berlin's state Health Ministry raised the number of injured in the attack to 56, saying some victims went to hospitals on their own.

The agency said 12 people were being treated for severe injuries, with some still in critical condition. Another 14 people with less-serious injuries remained hospitalized, and 30 others had been discharged.

German authorities have offered a reward of $105,000 for information leading to Amri's arrest. They warned that he could be "violent and armed."

In Tunisia, Amri's brothers urged him to surrender to authorities. "Whether he did it or not, I ask him to report to the police. We are suffering because of him," said Abdelkader Amri.

Another brother, Walid, said Amri may have been radicalized in prison in Italy, where he went after leaving Tunisia in the wake of the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

Italy's Justice Ministry confirmed reports that Amri was repeatedly transferred among Sicilian prisons for bad conduct, with prison records saying he bullied inmates and tried to spark insurrections. He served 3½ years for setting a fire at a refugee center and making threats, among other things -- but Italy apparently detected no signs that he was becoming radicalized.

Amri's mother, Nour El Houda Hassani, insisted that he had shown no signs of radicalization and questioned whether he was really the market attacker. Speaking in the central Tunisian town of Oueslatia, she said poverty drove Amri to steal and to travel illegally to Europe.

"I want the truth to be revealed about my son," she said. "If he is the perpetrator of the attack, let him assume his responsibilities, and I'll renounce him before God. If he didn't do anything, I want my son's rights to be restored."

Information for this article was contributed by Geir Moulson, Frank Jordans, Bouazza ben Bouazza, Ciaran Fahey and Frances D'Emilio of The Associated Press; and by Rick Noack and Hani Zaitoun of The Washington Post.

A Section on 12/23/2016