Friday, December 23, 2016, 5:52 a.m.

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 3:14 a.m.

Post offices will be closed Sunday and Monday for the Christmas Day holiday, meaning mail will not be delivered and drop-off boxes will not be checked. In addition, Little Rock recycling routes for the coming week will run one day late because of the holiday. A list of Christmas closings in Thursday's edition included some incorrect closing days and route information.

Metro on 12/23/2016

