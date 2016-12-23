Group of film critics picks the best of 2016

I'm no longer president of the Southeastern Film Critics Association (SEFCA). Hurrah for me.

Don't misunderstand. It was an honor to serve for four years. It was also a huge hassle, especially in December when we conduct our annual vote. I'd lose the better part of two days tabulating ballots. But I didn't do that this year. I just voted. (So did Karen Martin, who is also a member of the organization.)

And now the votes have been tabulated. And the 53 members -- "all film journalists working in print, radio and online media in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia" -- have decided that Moonlight, Barry Jenkins' poetic depiction of a gay black man as a child, teenager and adult, is the best film of the year.

I'm OK with that.

Moonlight earned multiple awards, including Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali, Best Ensemble, Best Adapted Screenplay and a tie for Best Director with Damien Chazelle of La La Land. Moonlight was also the runner-up in the categories for Best Supporting Actress (for Naomie Harris), Best Cinematography and the Wyatt Award for the Spirit of the South.

Here's some stuff from the news release (which I didn't have to write):

"At a time when expensive, heavily-marketed 'popcorn movies' dominate the cultural conversation about cinema, the ability of a small, quiet and personal film like Moonlight to break through can give film fans hope for the future," says SEFCA president Curt Holman.

"Casey Affleck won Best Actor for his performance as a grieving handyman returning to his hometown under tragic circumstances in Manchester by the Sea. Natalie Portman won Best Actress for her turn as first lady Jacqueline Kennedy dealing with her husband's assassination in Jackie. Viola Davis won Best Supporting Actress for Fences, reprising a role for which she'd already received a Tony Award for her Broadway performance.

"Other winners include Manchester by the Sea for Best Original Screenplay, the portrait of James Baldwin I Am Not Your Negro for Best Documentary, the twisty Gothic romance The Handmaiden for Best Foreign Language film, the humorous but surprisingly relevant Zootopia for Best Animated Film and the splashy musical homage La La Land for Best Cinematography.

"Loving, writer/director Jeff Nichols' exploration of the Supreme Court's "Loving v. Virginia" decision, won the Wyatt Award in recognition of a film that best embodies the spirit of the South.

"The association's 25th annual awards saw ballots from 53 members ... .

"We'd like to dedicate the 2016 awards to the memories of Jim Ridley and Ken Hanke, SEFCA members who passed away this year, 'They will be missed.'"

Here are the results of the poll. I'm saving my Top 10 list for Sunday, and Karen's for a little later on, but how we voted in the other categories are indicated by our initials.

TOP TEN FILMS

Moonlight 2. Manchester by the Sea 3. La La Land 4. Hell or High Water 5. Loving 6. Arrival 7. (Tie) Fences and Jackie 8. Nocturnal Animals 9. Hidden Figures

BEST ACTOR

Winner -- Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)

Runner-up -- Denzel Washington (Fences)

PM: Affleck, Colin Farrel, The Lobster

KM: Joel Edgerton (Loving), Affleck

BEST ACTRESS

Winner -- Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Runner-up -- Ruth Negga (Loving)

PM: Negga, Portman

KM: Negga, Portman

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Winner -- Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Runner-up -- Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)

PM: Ali, Bridges

KM: Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals), Ali

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Winner -- Viola Davis (Fences)

Runner-up -- Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

PM: Sandrine Kiberlain, Being 17, Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

KM: Harris, Julianne Moore (Maggie's Plan)

BEST ENSEMBLE

Winner -- Moonlight

Runner-up -- Manchester by the Sea

PM: Certain Women, Captain Fantastic

KM: Moonlight, Manchester by the Sea

BEST DIRECTOR

Winner (tie) -- Damien Chazelle, (La La Land)

Winner (tie) -- Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

PM: Jeff Nichols, Loving, Jenkins

KM: Nichols, Tom Ford (Nocturnal Animals)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Winner -- Manchester by the Sea

Runner-up -- Hell or High Water

PM: The Lobster, Manchester by the Sea

KM: Loving, Moonlight

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Winner -- Moonlight

Runner-up -- Arrival

PM: Love & Friendship, Toni Erdmann

KM: Elle, A Bigger Splash

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Winner -- I Am Not Your Negro

Runner-up -- OJ: Made in America

PM: Kate Plays Christine, Two Trains Running

KM: Command & Control, Zero Days

BEST FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM

Winner -- The Handmaiden

Runner-up -- Elle

PM: Rams, Being 17

KM: Being 17, Elle

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Winner -- Zootopia

Runner-up -- Kubo and the Two Strings

PM: Zootopia, The Red Turtle

KM: Zootopia, Moana

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Winner -- La La Land

Runner-up -- Moonlight

PM: Nocturnal Animals, Moonlight

KM: Moonlight, Loving

The GENE WYATT AWARD

Winner -- Loving

Runner-up -- Moonlight

PM: Loving, Two Trains Running

KM: Loving, Moonlight

