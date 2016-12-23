DEAR HELOISE: Sometimes I need my paper to feed a certain way out of my printer at work, especially if the design is "upright" specific (if that makes any sense!).

So before I feed my special paper through, I will take a blank white sheet of plain copy paper and place a light pencil mark (so that I can erase it and use the paper later) on what I think should be the bottom front of the paper before printing.

With one "test print," I can see how my printer feeds paper, depending on where the mark is located after printing. I then lay the special paper in the printer so that it feeds correctly.

Just this little action has saved me from wasting expensive paper.

-- A Schoolteacher in Texas

DEAR HELOISE: Our schedules don't allow us to travel much, so whenever we do, I know it's memorable. To keep the wonderful feelings inside me for a little while longer once my travels are over, I will bring home the little extras that are in our hotel restroom for us to use. Since I use the plastic cup from the hotel to rinse my mouth out after brushing my teeth, I bring that home with me, too.

At home, I bring out the little toiletries -- even the cup. I put them out to continue using them until they are used up. Each time I pick one up, I am prompted to think back on the wonderful memories I now have from the trip.

-- Nancy K., via email

DEAR HELOISE: I have a great hint for those clear plastic containers from packaged deli goods. I love to craft, make my own cards and labels, and I have so many jewels, ribbons, buttons, stickers, etc. These containers are great for storing items of the same kind, and you can see the contents through the container without having to open it. I also have several clear egg cartons and cupcake holders in which I have stored different types of buttons, jingle bells, colored paper clips and small trinkets. These containers have lids, so you do not have to worry about your little items falling out, and some are divided, so it keeps things from getting mixed together.

The bigger containers I wash and keep for bake sales. Cookies can be packaged in small containers and cakes in the larger containers without having to worry about getting a plate back.

-- Kimberly S., Lenoir, N.C.

