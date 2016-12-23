• Trenton Garner, 7, persuaded the manager of a McDonald's restaurant in Bicknell, Ind., to let him volunteer to wipe tables for tips so he could buy Christmas toys for charity, after the boy learned that some families couldn't afford them, said his mother, Lindsey Garner.

• Matthew Lasner of New York City said he and his husband were removed from a JetBlue flight to Florida and rebooked after his husband was overheard expressing "displeasure" about flying on the same jet with Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

• Paul Curtis of Plymouth, Mass., said the Purple Heart medal earned by his father during World War II's Battle of the Bulge and stolen during a burglary earlier this year mysteriously reappeared on his front walkway, perhaps by the thief who had "an attack of conscience."

• Lynn Dorsey, a new Instagram user, called it an "honest mistake" when, on a business trip, she hit the wrong button and shared a 30-minute adult video, with nudity, meant for her husband on the Instagram account of her employer, the Webster Parish, La., Convention and Visitors Bureau.

• Zachery Munoz, 26, was arrested in Cheyenne, Wyo., accused by police of being the so-called PB&J burglar who stole power tools from a store three different times, being linked to the crimes by DNA taken from a half-eaten peanut butter and jelly sandwich found at the scene.

• Aron Anderson of Sweden laid claim to being the first person to reach the South Pole in a wheelchair, making a 400-mile, 21-day trek in a wheelchair on skis to raise $538,000 for research on cancer, a disease he says left him disabled at age 7.

• Justin Bieber has been indicted by an Argentinian court over a 2013 incident in which photographer Diego Pesoa alleges he was chased down and beaten by the Canadian pop idol's bodyguards outside a Buenos Aires nightclub.

• Mary Thorn of Lakeland, Fla., will be allowed to keep Rambo, a 6-foot-long, 125-pound alligator that she's kept as a pet for 11 years and sometimes dresses in clothes, most recently a Santa hat, under an agreement with state wildlife officials.

• Tammy Strickland, 38, accused of stealing toys collected for the Marine Corps Reserve "Toys for Tots" program by submitting fake applications for donations, was arrested on 166 felony counts, including grand theft, the sheriff's office in Polk County, Fla., said.

A Section on 12/23/2016