Kettle gets $376 load of coins

HOT SPRINGS -- When Charles Davis signed up as a volunteer bell ringer for the Salvation Army of Hot Springs, he never expected to collect a donation as unique as the one he received Monday afternoon.

Davis, who was stationed in front of a Kroger store at 4407 Central Ave., received a large bag full of coins, later determined to be a total of $376.66, from an unidentified donor, an act he would later describe as "the work of God."

"It's awesome," Salvation Army Capt. Joshua Robinett said after learning of the donation. "It's hard to put into words the emotions that you feel."

Davis described Monday as an ordinary day of bell ringing before getting the donation. He said he noticed a man carrying a plastic bag with both hands walking toward the shopping center.

"I thought, 'Well, he's returning an item to the store,'" Davis said.

Instead of entering the store, the man walked over to Davis and set the bag beneath his kettle. He then smiled at Davis and walked away from the front of the store.

"I just went over and looked to see if it was, like, garbage," Davis said. "When I went to pick it up, I could tell it was money."

Davis said the man who donated the coins was clean-cut and appeared to be in his 30s. He described his encounter with the man as possibly supernatural.

"If I had ever come close to seeing an angel, that was it," Davis said. "He never wanted anything. He never said anything. He just sort of smiled and walked off. God knows I wish I knew who it was."

After realizing how substantial the donation was, Davis called his wife to immediately take the bag of coins to the Salvation Army's headquarters on Crescent Street.

"It was wrapped in four or five grocery bags," Robinett said. "It was pretty heavy."

Robinett said the local organization's daily average for all kettle donations is $500, noting the stranger's gift would have increased Monday's total by more than 75 percent.

Robinett said large sums of money have been dropped off at the kettles before, but never as much as this donation, which he described as "exciting."

Robinett said he was happy with the gift because of the generosity of the giver, and that individuals with such a giving spirit make him grateful for the community he serves.

