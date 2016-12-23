Masked gunman holds up drugstore

A masked gunman wearing disposable gloves robbed a drugstore in Little Rock early Wednesday, authorities said.

An employee at a CVS Pharmacy, 1122 S. University Ave., told police she was inside the business around 4:15 a.m. when a man wearing a mask and blue gloves walked in holding a black handgun with a silver tip.

The man said, "Give me all the money," and the employee placed an undisclosed amount of cash in a plastic CVS bag before he fled out of the business, she told police.

Woman steals cash at doughnut shop

A robber took an undisclosed amount of money from a Little Rock doughnut shop Tuesday morning, employees told police.

Little Rock police officers were called to a robbery at 9:50 a.m. to the Shipley's location at 2900 S. University Ave., according to a report.

Two Shipley's employees said a female robber wearing all-black clothing entered the shop and told the workers that she had a firearm in her jacket pocket.

The robber demanded money and threatened to shoot them if they didn't comply, the employees said.

One employee said she gave the robber money, and the robber fled in an unknown direction.

LR woman arrested in NLR bank heist

A woman has been arrested in a robbery at a North Little Rock bank earlier this week, according to police.

Aleisha Brown, 23, of Little Rock is being held at the Pulaski County jail on charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property, records show.

An online jail roster shows Brown was booked about 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

The North Little Rock Police Department responded to the robbery around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the US Bank branch at 4140 John F. Kennedy Blvd. in Little Rock.

Authorities say the robber pulled out a handgun and was able to leave with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.

