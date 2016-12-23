Mom charged in 3-year-old's leg burn

HOT SPRINGS -- Authorities said a Hot Springs mother was arrested Tuesday afternoon, accused of burning her 3-year-old son with a cigarette earlier this month as punishment for wetting his pants.

Katie Kristine Lillard, 26, who lists a Hobson Avenue address, was taken into custody at 1 p.m. and charged with second-degree domestic battery, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. She is to appear Jan. 13 in Garland County District Court.

According to an affidavit, on Dec. 4, Hot Springs police detective Kenny May received a report from the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline regarding the abuse of a 3-year-old boy.

The report stated that the boy's grandmother was baby-sitting him in Little Rock and noticed what appeared to be a cigarette burn on his upper left thigh. That same day, the boy was seen at National Park Medical Center where he told Hot Springs officer Joseph Samuels that "his mother got mad at him and burned him with a cigarette."

On Dec. 5, the boy was interviewed at Cooper Anthony Mercy Child Advocacy Center and again said that Lillard, his mother, had burned him with a lighter on his leg after he wet in his pants, according to reports. The grandmother and an aunt were both interviewed and said the boy had told them the same thing about his injury, reports said.

On Dec. 6, Lillard voluntarily submitted to questioning and stated that she was the sole caretaker of her son and no one else had supervised him between Thanksgiving Day and Dec. 2, reports said. Lillard reportedly said that the injury occurred sometime after Thanksgiving because she would have noticed it when giving him a bath otherwise.

On Dec. 9, medical records from Arkansas Children's Hospital stated that a physician had confirmed that the injury on the boy's leg was a cigarette burn. A warrant was later issued for Lillard's arrest.

State Desk on 12/23/2016