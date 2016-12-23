Afghan legislator hurt in attack fatal to 8

KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghan police say gunmen stormed the home of a lawmaker in the capital, killing eight people and leaving the parliamentarian wounded after he jumped from the roof to escape.

The Taliban claimed the attack, which began late Wednesday, saying they targeted a meeting of military officials.

Police officer Sadiq Muradi said the gunmen attacked the house of Mir Wali, a lawmaker from the restive southern Helmand province. They battled his guards for several hours, eventually killing eight people, including family members, friends and members of his security detail. Three attackers were killed.

Ebola vaccine highly effective in tests

GENEVA — Final test results confirm that an experimental Ebola vaccine is highly effective, a major milestone that could help prevent the spread of outbreaks like the one that killed thousands in West Africa.

Scientists have struggled to develop an Ebola vaccine over the years, and this is the first one shown to work. Efforts were ramped up after the infectious disease killed about 11,300 people in an outbreak that began in Guinea in 2013 and spread to Liberia and Sierra Leone.

The World Health Organization led the study of the vaccine, which was developed by the Canadian government and is now licensed to the U.S.-based Merck & Co. Results were published Thursday in The Lancet medical journal.

The experimental vaccine was given to about 5,800 people last year in Guinea, as the virus was waning. All had some contact with new Ebola patients. They got the vaccine right away or three weeks later. After a 10-day waiting period, no Ebola cases developed in those immediately vaccinated, 23 cases turned up among those with delayed vaccination.

The vaccine proved so effective that the study was stopped midway so that everyone exposed to Ebola in Guinea could be immunized.

Australian police hold 5 in bomb plot

MELBOURNE, Australia — Police in Australia have detained five men suspected of planning a series of Christmas Day bomb attacks in the heart of the country’s second-largest city, officials said today.

The suspects had been inspired by the Islamic State group and planned attacks on Melbourne’s Flinders Street train station, neighboring Federation Square and St. Paul’s Cathedral, Victoria state Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said.

Two of seven people initially arrested in raids Thursday night and early today in Melbourne — a 26-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman — were released without being charged, police said.

Five men between the ages 21 and 26 remained in custody and were to be charged later today with preparing a terrorist attack. They were not identified but police said four were born in Australia and the fifth was Egyptian-born with Egyptian and Australian citizenship.

Police had been watching the alleged plotters for some time, and believed they were preparing to use explosives and other weapons, Ashton said.

Police believed the threat had been neutralized through the raids on five Melbourne residences, Ashton said.

Noting defiance, pope sees devil’s hand

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis on Thursday denounced the resistance he’s encountering in changing the Vatican bureaucracy, saying some of it is inspired by the devil and that the prelates who work for him must undergo “permanent purification” to serve the Catholic Church better.

He said the changes that he was elected to push through in 2013 aren’t aimed at a superficial face-lift for the Holy See, but rather a profound change in mentality among his collaborators.

“Dear brothers, it’s not the wrinkles in the church that you should fear, but the stains,” he said.

In 2014, Francis listed the 15 “spiritual ailments” members of the Vatican Curia, or administration, were suffering. He accused them of using their careers to grab power and wealth.

This year, he gave the priests, bishops and cardinals who work for him 12 guidelines that are inspiring his changes, which has involved consolidating Vatican departments and creating new ones.

Francis said it’s entirely natural that there should be resistance during such a profound process of change — but he said there’s good resistance and bad.

Positive resistance is an open willingness for dialogue, he said.

And then there’s “malevolent resistance … when the devil inspires nasty intentions often dressed as lambs.”

He urged his collaborators to undergo an ongoing process of spiritual purification guided by the Gospel.

