• Two of Matt Lauer's former Today show co-hosts -- Katie Couric and Meredith Vieira -- are returning to the show for a week each in January while Savannah Guthrie is on maternity leave. Couric, who was Today host from 1989 to 2006, has returned for special occasions but this will be the first time in the anchor's role. In 2012, she spent a week as a fill-in co-host on the NBC show's rival, ABC's Good Morning America. Vieira worked alongside Lauer from 2006-2011. "It's going to be fun," Lauer said Thursday, describing it as a "walk down memory lane." He will mark his 20th year as host of the morning show in 2017. Couric will host in the week of Jan. 2, Vieira the week after, NBC said. Guthrie gave birth to a boy, Charles Max Feldman, on Dec. 8. She and her husband, Mike Feldman, already have a 2-year-old daughter, Vale. The high-profile returns come at a key time in the network morning show competition. After several years of dominance by Good Morning America, the two shows are now running neck and neck in viewership.

• Faced with a terminal diagnosis in her battle against colon cancer, Cindy Stowell saw an appearance on Jeopardy in her final months as a "good opportunity" to help others struggling against the disease by donating money she might win to cancer research. Stowell made the most of it by winning six nights in a row and more than $103,000 in a run that ended on Wednesday's episode. The Austin, Texas, woman died Dec. 5 at the age of 41, eight days before her first appearance on the show aired on Dec. 13. The show's host, Alex Trebek, paid tribute to Stowell on Wednesday's program, calling her appearance "a fulfillment of a lifelong ambition." The Cancer Research Institute tweeted its thanks to Stowell on Wednesday for donating winnings and inspiring others to do the same. In taping on Aug. 31, Stowell won four games that day and won two more games on Sept. 13 before finishing second in her final appearance. In a video, Stowell called her appearance "a line in the sand" that she drew in her battle against the disease. "I'm dying of cancer," she said. "I really want the money that I win to be used to help others and so this seems like a good opportunity."

A Section on 12/23/2016