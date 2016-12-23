Caprocq closes buy of Texas retail site

Investors affiliated with Arkansas-based real estate investment fund CapRocq closed on the $13.6 million purchase of Parkway Commons in Plano, Texas.

Kevin Huchingson and Isaac Smith of Colliers International of Arkansas represented the buyer in the sale. Bruce Butler of Colliers International of Texas represented the seller of Parkway Commons, a three-story, 101-289-square-foot office building near Dallas.

Currently the building is 89 percent leased. Huchingson said a local Collier's International office would handle management of the building.

"Parkway Commons provided an ideal opportunity for some of our investors affiliated with CapRocq to partner on this property," Franklin McLarty, co-founder of CapRocq, said in a news release.

CapRocq was founded by McLarty and Huchingson. Total assets under management for all CapRocq ventures is currently $404 million.

-- Chris Bahn

Brinkley newspaper continues after fire

Staff at the Central Delta Argus Courier in Brinkley put out a newspaper Thursday despite a fire last week that damaged much of its front office.

"It's a day late, but we were able to cobble together enough equipment to put a paper out," editor and publisher Katie Jacques said. Jacques said the cause of the fire is under investigation, largely because she noticed, once the fire was extinguished early Friday morning by Brinkley firefighters, that a few things were missing: a computer, a large television, a computer-game console and a small amount of cash. She said there were no obvious signs of a break-in.

Jacques said she and her husband have published the weekly newspaper since 1995 and are in the process of selling it.

The newspaper, with circulation of about 1,800, is printed at the offices of the Stuttgart Daily Leader.

Beth Taylor of Brinkley, owner of a cafe and boutique store in town, said her 19-year-old son, Hayden, will be publisher and editor of the paper once the sale closes.

-- Stephen Steed

Volatility staying low; index falls 6.55

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, fell 6.55 to 364.25 Thursday.

"Economic data was generally positive as third quarter [gross domestic product] reported ahead of expectations and volatility remained low," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 12/23/2016