PATRIOTS

Learn from mistakes

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Michael Floyd said he's trying to learn from his mistakes following an arrest on charges of driving under the influence earlier this month that led to him being waived by the Arizona Cardinals.

In his first comments since being claimed off waivers by the New England Patriots, Floyd said Thursday he's trying not to think about the Dec. 12 incident in Scottsdale, Arizona, in which he was found asleep behind the wheel of his SUV with a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit.

Arizona's legal limit for alcohol is 0.08; A police report revealed Floyd's blood-alcohol level was measured at 0.217.

Floyd also had three alcohol-related incidents involving police when he was in college at Notre Dame, including a DUI arrest.

He said he recognizes that he only has a certain number of chances and that he's made promises to both the Patriots and himself that it won't happen again.

Floyd was inactive last week at Denver. The Patriots (12-2) host the Jets (4-10) on Saturday.

FALCONS

WR Jones to play

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Falcons All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones, who missed the past two games with a sprained toe, will play on Saturday against the Carolina Panthers, Falcons Coach Dan Quinn said Thursday.

"I thought he looked great," Quinn said. "The last two days, he's been building to where he can go and do his thing. The thing we wanted to check was can he cut and do the things he likes to do at full speed."

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (knee surgery) and cornerback Jalen Collins (knee) are also set to return to the action against the Panthers. Tight end Austin Hooper (knee) and linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (concussion) will not play against the Panthers.

In the previous meeting with the Panthers on Oct. 2, Jones had 12 catches for 300 yards and one touchdown in a 48-33 victory.

Jones leads the league in receiving yards with 1,253 and receptions of 20 yards or more (29). He suffered the injury during a Dec. 4 game against the Chiefs and Quinn held him out against the Rams and 49ers.

GIANTS

Beckham fined

New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been fined $18,000 by the NFL for wearing unapproved cleats against Detroit, two people familiar with the fine tell The Associated Press.

Beckham wore cleats honoring the late broadcaster Craig Sager, who lost his lengthy battle with cancer last week. The people spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the fine has not been announced publicly.

Beckham planned to auction off the cleats for charity.

In an Instagram post by DeSean Jackson, the Redskins receiver complained that he'd been fined. Beckham responded by saying: "I got fined 18k for Craig Sager cleats that were auction off the cleats to the highest bidder and donating the proceeds to his cancer research."

The oft-fined Beckham noted that Cowboys rookie Ezekiel Elliott was not fined for jumping into a large Salvation Army kettle after a touchdown, and called it "double standards."

PANTHERS

Let Kuechly rest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Cam Newton said it makes no sense for the Panthers to play three-time All-Pro middle linebacker Luke Kuechly the remainder of the season following his second concussion in two years.

Newton said with Carolina's chances of making the playoffs being "minimal," Kuechly should rest and prepare for future seasons when the team has a realistic chance to make the postseason. The Panthers (6-8) host the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday and close the regular season at Tampa Bay on Jan. 1.

"Luke is a person that could potentially to be the greatest linebacker that has ever played -- straight up," Newton said. "I don't think, for me, I would want to jeopardize that for a long, long-term issue just to bring him back."

SEAHAWKS

Comments surprise

RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll said he was surprised by the combative comments of cornerback Richard Sherman earlier this week.

Carroll spoke Thursday after Seattle wrapped up preparations for Saturday's home finale against Arizona.

Carroll said he believed Sherman would have expressed remorse or apologized for his sideline outburst in last Thursday's game against Los Angeles. Sherman yelled at Carroll and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell for the decision to have Russell Wilson throw a pass from the 1-yard line that was nearly intercepted.

During his weekly availability Tuesday, Sherman did not back down from his stance and offered no apologies. Sherman also threatened to "ruin" the career of a radio reporter as he left the room, a comment he later apologized for on Twitter.

Sports on 12/23/2016