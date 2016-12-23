BASEBALL

Nova gets deal

A person with knowledge of the deal said pitcher Ivan Nova and the Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to a $26 million, three-year contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the agreement had not been announced. Pittsburgh acquired Nova from the New York Yankees at the Aug. 1 trade deadline. Though the Pirates faded down the stretch, Nova appeared rejuvenated while working with pitching coach Ray Searage. Nova went 5-2 with a 3.06 ERA in 11 starts for Pittsburgh, a significant improvement over his 7-6 record and 4.90 ERA in 21 starts with New York. Nova, who turns 30 in January, figures to pitch in the middle of Pittsburgh rotation behind ace Gerrit Cole.

Phil Gagliano dies

Phil Gagliano, who played for four different teams in a 12-year major league baseball career, has died. He was 74. Sturla Canale, an owner of Canale Funeral Directors in Memphis, confirmed Thursday that Gagliano died Tuesday of cardiac arrest at his home in Branson. Gagliano played for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1963-70. He later played for the Chicago Cubs (1970), Boston Red Sox (1971-72) and Cincinnati Reds (1973-74). Gagliano batted .238 with 14 home runs and 159 RBI in 702 career games. He played in the 1967 and 1968 World Series with the Cardinals. Gagliano was a utility player who primarily played second and third base.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Georgia fines assistant

Georgia has fined assistant coach Shane Beamer $25,000 for accepting leaked game plan information two years ago while at Virginia Tech from a former Wake Forest assistant coach who has been fired from his job as a radio analyst. In a statement issued by Georgia on Thursday, Beamer said then-Wake Forest assistant Tommy Elrod called him the night before the game in 2014 with "a few plays that he said Wake Forest might run." Beamer -- the son of retired Hokies coach Frank Beamer -- said he did not share the plays with anyone and didn't notify anyone that he had received the information. The Demon Deacons won the game 6-3 in double overtime. The younger Beamer said he "made a serious mistake in judgment by accepting the information and failing to notify" Virginia Tech officials.

Starr lifted suspension

A court transcript shows then-Baylor University President Ken Starr circumvented other school administrators to lift the academic misconduct suspension of a football player who allegedly went on to commit three sexual assaults. The Wall Street Journal reported that Starr granted a reprieve for Tevin Elliot in 2011 when the athlete was accused of plagiarism. The newspaper said the information is "deep" in the transcript of Elliott's 2014 trial at which the former defensive end was convicted of sexually assaulting four Baylor students. The nation's largest Baptist university was rocked earlier this year by the assault scandal, which included claims that members of the football staff knew of assault reports and ignored them. Starr was demoted, then left. He told the newspaper he believed in second chances for students and athletes.

UNC charges detailed

North Carolina again faces an NCAA charge for providing improper extra benefits tied to its multi-year academic fraud scandal. The school on Thursday released a third Notice of Allegations from the NCAA that outlines rules violations. The notice, dated Dec. 13, includes rewording a charge that had been removed from the first version filed in May 2015 that was tied to athletes' access to the irregular courses on the Chapel Hill campus. It also restores a reference to football and men's basketball players using problem courses to help maintain eligibility. That was removed before the second version was filed in April. UNC still faces five charges, including lack of institutional control. In a statement, Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham said UNC has "serious concerns about the process" leading to the third notice.

SWIMMING

Season canceled

Princeton University has canceled the rest of the men's swimming and diving season after school administrators discovered that team members had posted "vulgar and offensive" material on their electronic mailing list. The school announced Thursday that Athletic Director Mollie Marcoux Samaan told the team that it won't compete in meets scheduled against Navy on Jan. 7 and Harvard and Yale on Feb. 5. It also won't compete in the Ivy League championship in February. The team was suspended last week after university officials received an anonymous complaint about the team's electronic correspondence. A statement released by Princeton did not disclose specifics but said the "misogynistic and racist" comments involved the women's swimming and diving team. "The behavior that we have learned about is simply unacceptable," Samaan said in a statement last week.

BASEBALL

Encarnacion gets $60M deal with Indians

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians swung for the free-agent fences and connected: Edwin Encarnacion is joining the American League champions.

Capping a year in which they came within one victory of winning the World Series for the first time since 1948, the Indians agreed to terms with the veteran slugger on a $60 million, three-year contract Thursday night.

The deal includes a club option for 2020 that, if exercised, would make it worth $80 million over four years.

The agreement is contingent upon Encarnacion passing a physical, two people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not made an announcement.

The physical is not expected until after the holidays.

One of baseball’s most feared power hitters, Encarnacion had 42 home runs and 127 RBI last season for the Toronto Blue Jays, who lost to Cleveland in the AL Championship Series. Over the past five seasons, he’s averaged 39 home runs and 110 RBI in 145 games.

A three-time All-Star, Encarnacion tied for the AL lead in RBI this year and split time between designated hitter and first base.

Encarnacion, who turns 34 next month, reportedly turned down a four-year offer from Toronto worth at least $80 million before hitting the open market. The Indians swooped in and worked out a deal to bring in a player who could help put them back in position to end their championship drought.

Cleveland knocked off Boston and Toronto in the playoffs and jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the Series before the Chicago Cubs rallied to win in seven games and capture their first title in 108 years.

The close call convinced the Indians the time was right to spend, and they’ve shelled out money for one of the biggest bats available this winter.

Encarnacion’s signing means the Indians will no longer pursue free agent first baseman Mike Napoli, who signed with Cleveland last winter and was a major part of the team’s run to its first AL Central title since 2007.

MMA

‘Cyborg’ fails test

Standout UFC fighter Cris “Cyborg” Justino has potentially violated the mixed martial arts promotion’s anti-doping policy. The UFC announced Justino’s apparent failure of a doping test Thursday. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which administers the UFC’s anti-doping efforts, told the promotion that Justino was flagged for an out-of-competition test Dec. 5. Justino (17-1) is considered one of the world’s top pound-for-pound fighters, and the UFC recently announced the formation of a 145-pound women’s featherweight division largely to provide a platform for Justino at her optimal weight. Justino won her first two fights in the UFC earlier this year. On her personal webpage, Justino wrote she tested positive for a diuretic which she is taking as part of a therapeutic treatment. She hopes to obtain a retroactive therapeutic use exemption, she said.

SKIING

Kristoffersen again

There were no falling drones to deal with this time but Marcel Hirscher still couldn’t catch Henrik Kristoffersen on the slalom hill at Madonna di Campiglio, Italy. For the second consecutive slalom race this season, and in a result that matched last year’s event on the Canalone Miramonti course, Kristoffersen edged Hirscher on Thursday night. The Norwegian finished the two runs under the lights 0.33 seconds faster than Hirscher, the five-time defending overall World Cup champion from Austria. Stefano Gross of Italy finished third, a distant 1.35 seconds behind, and Manfred Moelgg, another Italian, was fourth, 1.45 back. A year ago, Hirscher narrowly escaped getting hit by a camera drone that fell from the sky within inches of his head as he was racing.

Fighters hire Smith

Former Major League Baseball general manager Randy Smith has been named a senior adviser to the general manager and major league scouting director for the Nippon Ham Fighters in Japan’s Pacific League. Nippon General Manager Hiroshi Yoshimura said Thursday that Smith “has both knowledge and a head for administration … we look to his advice regarding every aspect of our team.” Smith, the former general manager of the San Diego Padres (1993-95) and Detroit Tigers (1996-2002), rejoined San Diego in 2003. He was released from his position as senior adviser for baseball operations in October. The Padres have a working relationship with the Fighters and held part of their spring training this year at the Padres’ Arizona facility. The Fighters won this year’s Japan Series, the country’s national championship.

