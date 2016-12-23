Oklahoma junior guard on Razorbacks' radar

Arkansas is showing strong interest in junior guard Keyshawn Embery, and the odds of the Hogs extending a scholarship offer appear good.

Embery, 6-4, 187 pounds of Midwest City High School in Oklahoma, has eight scholarship offers from schools such as Nebraska, Nevada-Las Vegas, Tulsa, Oklahoma State and Kansas State.

Assistant coach T.J. Cleveland is his lead recruiter and attended one of his early season games.

"He tells me to keep playing hard, and they really love my game and they're going to keep looking at me," Embery said.

He made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville in September and was impressed.

"The relationships the coaches and players had and how they get along," he said. "I loved the facility and loved the gym."

He averaged 12 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists a game for the 17-under Oklahoma Run PWP during the spring in the Under Armour Association Grassroots Basketball Circuit. Embery said he's improved his shot.

"I'm getting a lot of shots each and every day," Embery said. "I know I can get to the rim anytime I want."

Embery said a better outside game makes it more difficult for the opponent to guard him.

"You don't know if I'm going to shoot it or if I'm going to go to the hole," Embery said. "I have you on your feet."

The Hogs are 11-1 after defeating Sam Houston State in Verizon Arena in North Little Rock on Thursday. Embery said he's seen most of the games on TV.

"I've only missed like two games," he said. "I've been keeping track of them."

He's liked what he's seen this season.

"They play hard getting up and down, moving well without the ball ... shooting and scoring and having fun with it," Embery said.

Embery has a strong interest in sports medicine as his major in college in large part because of an anatomy class he's taking at Midwest City.

"We talk a lot about different kind of bones, muscles and stuff, and I'm really liking it," Embery said.

His family is urging patience while making a decision on his destination.

"They just say have fun with the process and enjoy it and keep playing hard, and you'll have everybody noticing you," he said. "Don't rush, take your time."

DL weighs visits

Junior-college All-American defensive lineman Malik Young has communicated with Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema and and an official visit to Fayetteville is a possibility.

"I haven't made up my mind yet. I'm still looking and researching into the school," Young said. "I'm still up in the air."

Young, 6-3, 283 pounds of Eastern Arizona College, has scholarship offers from schools such as Alabama, Arizona State, TCU, Louisville, Nebraska and others. The Hogs are showing strong interest.

He recorded 65 tackles and 1½ sacks for the Monsters this season and earned NJCAA First Team All-American honors. He also was named the Western State Football League defensive player of the year.

Young made an unofficial visit to Arizona State for a game this season. He plans to take his five official visits before making a decision, and TCU and Alabama are strong candidates to receive two of his visits.

He attended Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Ga., prior to junior college. Despite being from SEC country, Young isn't a lock to play in the conference.

"It really doesn't matter. I'm just trying to play ball at the next level and go to school with the best support and would be best for my major," Young said. "I'm undecided right now. It's between construction management and sports management."

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 12/23/2016