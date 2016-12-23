Ragnow pulls fast one on QB

Center Frank Ragnow pulled a prank on quarterback Austin Allen on Tuesday, the day Ragnow announced he is returning to the Razorbacks for his senior season.

That morning, he baited Allen with a phony text thread.

"He texted me ... saying, 'Hey, I wanted you [and other friends] to be the first to know that I'm going pro, so just don't say anything. Love you guys. It's coming out after practice,' " Allen said Tuesday evening. "Then right before practice he texted, saying, 'Just joking' or something like that."

Allen admitted the first text was a bummer.

"Yeah, I was p****d," Allen said. "I didn't talk to him all day. I didn't say one word to him. I was just joking with him, but no matter what he did, I would have supported him. I'm just glad he's coming back for another year."

New front

Coach Bret Bielema, asked whether the Razorbacks had time during bowl preparation to implement some 3-4 defensive packages in time to use them against Virginia Tech, indicated that he'd be willing to try anything that gave the Hokies something to adjust to during the game. Bielema and defensive coordinator Robb Smith have said this month that more 3-4 looks will be in store for the Razorbacks in 2017.

Asked about how the 3-4 sets have gone in practice, defensive end Deatrich Wise said, "It's been going well. I think we'll do good."

Asked whether he could say much more about them, Wise laughed, and said no more.

Santa's coming

Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema had a short meeting with his staff, some of whom have young children, to discuss appearances by Santa Claus this Christmas season.

The Razorbacks are traveling on Christmas Eve and have plans for a Christmas meal and entertainment after practices the next day.

"There is a Santa Claus," Bielema said. "We spent five minutes discussing Santa Claus in the staff meeting ... because in some people's houses Santa is coming early, before the trip. So it would be very confusing if Santa came at the bowl site as well. You can't have double-dip Santa."

Last go-around

Tight end Jeremy Sprinkle said he was glad he elected to return for his senior season, to have a year as the starter and provide leadership for the Razorbacks. Sprinkle, of White Hall, said he doesn't fault players such as Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey, who have decided not to participate in their bowl games, although it's not a choice he would make.

"You have to look out for injuries and their bodies, and if that's the best choice for them, that's good for them, but I'm looking forward to my last game," Sprinkle said.

Defensive end Deatrich Wise had the same thought.

"I never thought about sitting out," Wise said. "I'm not thinking about sitting out now. What they did, that was their decision. But for me, I wanted to keep playing."

Red-zone refocus

Arkansas' struggles in the red zone in its 28-24 loss at Missouri have the coaching staff re-examining their packages, personnel and play-calling in that area leading into the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech on Thursday in Charlotte, N.C.

The Razorbacks went 0 for 3 from inside the Missouri 20 in the second half, with two interceptions and a stop on downs. All three of the red-zone possessions went inside the Tigers' 10, including one drive that reached the 1 before being repelled.

"Especially low red zone," Bret Bielema said of the self-study. "Our high red zone has been halfway decent. It's down there close, inside the 3- or 4-yard line that's been the most disturbing, so yeah, we've obviously had to adjust our plan and look to personnel, but also look at scheme ... and it's a constant evolution."

Arkansas ranks No. 104 nationally with 78.2 percent scoring (43 of 55) in the red zone. The Razorbacks' 60 percent touchdown scoring in the red zone (33 of 55) is tied for No. 72.

Yawn, walk

Brooks Ellis was among several Razorback football players to graduate Saturday. The Fayetteville High School product was happy to have graduated, even if he's not a big fan of graduation exercises.

"It was cool, but it was really boring, like it always is," Ellis said. "But I'm glad I did it."

