Rock solid: Hogs remain on roll, bounce Bearkats

The Arkansas Razorbacks extended their winning streak and brought Sam Houston State’s streak to a screeching halt Thursday night.

Arkansas won its eighth consecutive game, beating the Bearkats 90-56 at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock before an announced crowd of 12,153 to end Sam Houston State’s winning streak at five games.

It was an impressive showing by the Razorbacks (11-1) considering the Bearkats (9-4) started four seniors and are favored to win the Southland Conference.

“I was very proud of our guys,” Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson said. “I thought they came out with unbelievable energy and it just went throughout the whole game.

“That was probably the most complete performance we’ve had this year. I say that because we did all the little things.”

The Razorbacks shot 50 percent from the field (28 of

ARKANSAS 90, SAM HOUSTON STATE 56

56) and held the Bearkats to 30.7 percent shooting (23 of 75).

“Coach challenged us at practice to do a lot better,” Arkansas junior guard Anton Beard said. “I felt like we came out with our foot on the pedal and just kept going with it.”

Anderson challenged the Razorbacks after he was unhappy with their performance in a 71-55 victory over North Dakota State on Tuesday night. The game was tied 29-29 early in the second half.

“We had to come out strong after the last game, when the first half wasn’t good,” Arkansas senior center Moses Kingsley said. “We wanted to get that taste out of our mouth.

“We as players knew we had to do better than we did last game.”

Kingsley had a season-high 17 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocked shots and 2 assists.

Daryl Macon, a junior guard from Little Rock, also scored 17 points for the Razorbacks. He hit 6 of 9 shots, including 2 of 5 three-pointers, and 3 of 3 free throws.

Beard, from North Little Rock, scored 16 points. Junior guard Jaylen Barford added 11 points.

“I thought [the] crowd was electric tonight and I thought the Razorbacks were really good,” Sam Houston State Coach Jason Hooten said. “The Bearkats weren’t very good tonight, but a lot of that had to do with how good Arkansas played.

“I think they’re a really good team. I don’t ever look at the top 25, but I can’t believe those guys aren’t in it.”

Arkansas outscored Sam Houston State 19-6 to open the second half and take a 60-35 lead with 14:24 left when Kingsley tipped in a missed free throw by Barford.

The Razorbacks kept pouring it on and led by as many as 37 points, 85-48, on senior guard Dusty Hannahs’ threepoint basket with 2:49 left.

“I feel like we’re playing not great, but good,” Macon said. “There’s room for improvement always.

“If we can put two halves together, I don’t think another team in the country can play uptempo with us.”

Anderson said the Razorbacks combined for 43 pass deflections. Those helped them get nine steals.

“Any time we get those numbers, that tells me our guys are active,” Anderson said. “And on a lot of those deflections, we came up with the basketball.

“It’s that second, third and fourth effort we always talk about. To me, that’s Razorbacks basketball.”

Hannahs, who came into the game leading the Razorbacks in scoring at 15.7 points per game, finished with six points. He shot 2 of 7 from the field.

It ended Hannahs’ streak of 18 games scoring at least 10 points. The last time Hannahs failed to score at least 10 points was when he was held scoreless at Ole Miss last season.

Hooten said Hannahs’ struggles resulted from the defense of Sam Houston State senior guard Paul Baxter.

“Hannahs didn’t have an off-night,” Hooten said. “He had a guy named Paul Baxter guarding him, and he can guard anybody in the country. He’s tough. That dude can guard.

“He looks like a middle linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys and he’s as tough a kid as I’ve ever coached in my life. Hannahs is a really good player, but Paul Baxter can play defensively in the SEC, there’s no question in my mind.”

Macon said Hannahs, who is from Little Rock, may have been pressing.

“I think Dusty had to slow down,” Macon said. “He was back in his hometown for the last time and he wanted to go with a bang.

“I think he was trying a little bit too hard, but Dusty’s always going to be a great player.”

Anderson started Hannahs for the first time in six games, but Arkansas still outscored Sam Houston State 42-21 in bench points.

“I just think they’re a really good well-rounded team,” Hooten said. “They’ve got a good inside player and some guards that can really shoot the ball.

“I just don’t see a lot of weaknesses in their team.”

Senior guard Dakarai Henderson led the Bearkats with 13 points. Baxter added 8.

“Sam Houston State will probably win their league,” Anderson said. “But I just thought it was the Razorbacks’ night.”

Sports on 12/23/2016