Rogue One takes No. 1 by force

LOS ANGELES -- With a last-minute jolt to the 2016 box office, Disney's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story shot past all other competition to land the third-best opening of the year.

The film brought in an estimated $155 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters, surpassing analyst expectations of $140 million to $150 million. Rogue One is also a hit internationally, with $135.5 million, although that's below analyst expectations of $150 million.

With an estimated $200 million production budget, Rogue One takes place before the events of George Lucas' first Star Wars film from 1977 and focuses on a band of rebels who must steal plans for the Death Star. The first spin-off film in the long-running space opera franchise, it stars Felicity Jones, Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk, among others.

The only other new release of the weekend was Warner Bros.' Collateral Beauty. The picture, starring Will Smith as a father still struggling to cope years after his daughter's death, pulled in about $7 million. It came in well below analyst projections of $12 million, but it did bring in $4.6 million from international markets.

Made for $36 million, the film also stars Helen Mirren, Kate Winslet, Michael Pena and Naomie Harris, who is receiving awards season recognition for her work in Moonlight.

Collateral Beauty, which was positioned early on as a potential awards season contender, was panned by critics, with a 14 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences (59 percent female; 74 percent 25 and older) have given it an A-minus Cinema-Score.

The rest of the top five were holdovers. Disney's Moana, in its fourth week, was second with $12.7 million. It has grossed about $163 million to date in North American theaters. Paramount's Office Christmas Party, in its second week, took in about $8.6 million for third place. Its gross to date is about $31.7 million. Warner Bros.' Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, in its fifth week, landed in the fifth spot with about $5 million. It has grossed about $208 million to date.

On the limited-release front, critics' favorite Manchester by the Sea expanded widely to the tune of $4.2 million, good enough for a sixth-place finish overall. The film, which received five Golden Globe nominations, has grossed $14 million to date.

Also expanding was Lionsgate's La La Land, to 200 locations. It pulled in about $4 million over the weekend, an overall seventh-place finish. This brings the film's gross to $5.3 million. La La Land is an awards season front-runner, with seven Golden Globe nominations. Another awards season favorite, Paramount's Fences, opened in limited release. In just four theaters -- two each in Los Angeles and New York -- it brought in $128,000. The Denzel Washington-directed picture, starring Washington and Viola Davis, is slated for a wide release this weekend.

Debuting this weekend will be Fox's comedy Why Him?, Fox's Assassin's Creed and Columbia's Passengers, while Universal's Sing opened Wednesday.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Disney, $155,081,681, 4,157 locations, $37,306 average, $155,081,681, one week.

Moana, Disney, $12,726,232, 3,587 locations, $3,548 average, $162,920,977, four weeks. Office Christmas Party, Paramount, $8,587,528, 3,210 locations, $2,675 average, $31,655,795, two weeks. Collateral Beauty, Warner Bros., $7,102,085, 3,028 locations, $2,345 average, $7,102,085, one week.

5. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Warner Bros., $5,071,323, 3,036 locations, $1,670 average, $207,722,418, five weeks.

Manchester by the Sea, Roadside Attractions, $4,244,014, 1,208 locations, $3,513 average, $14,104,319, five weeks. La La Land, Lionsgate, $4,102,091, 200 locations, $20,510 average, $5,342,257, two weeks. Arrival, Paramount, $2,972,958, 2,157 locations, $1,378 average, $86,666,325, six weeks. Doctor Strange, Disney, $2,210,912, 1,930 locations, $1,146 average, $226,260,939, seven weeks. Nocturnal Animals, Focus Features, $1,407,088, 1,246 locations, $1,129 average, $8,828,454, five weeks. Trolls, 20th Century Fox, $1,370,880, 1,714 locations, $800 average, $147,426,817, seven weeks. Allied, Paramount, $1,323,176, 1,625 locations, $814 average, $38,532,093, four weeks. Hacksaw Ridge, Lionsgate, $956,516, 1,341 locations, $713 average, $62,854,620, seven weeks. Almost Christmas, Universal, $608,555, 720 locations, $845 average, $41,208,485, six weeks. Jackie, Fox Searchlight, $573,645, 84 locations, $6,829 average, $1,616,380, three weeks. Miss Sloane, EuropaCorp, $448,555, 1,463 locations, $307 average, $3,188,191, four weeks. Moonlight, A24, $378,081, 305 locations, $1,240 average, $11,479,755, nine weeks. Bad Santa 2, Broad Green Pictures, $236,766, 414 locations, $572 average, $17,544,512, four weeks. Loving, Focus Features, $217,182, 396 locations, $548 average, $7,111,424, seven weeks. Incarnate, High Top Releasing, $184,105, 318 locations, $579 average, $4,723,514, three weeks.

