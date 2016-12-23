SEC can improve stock with bowl success

SEC football teams have a chance to change some minds starting the day after Christmas.

For the first time in quite a while the SEC is not considered America's best college football conference based on results this season.

Alabama is undefeated and seeded No. 1 in the College Football Playoff, but the best-conference label -- subjective as it is -- has been placed on the Big Ten, which nailed down more New Year's Six bowls than any other conference.

Yet, the SEC has 12 teams in bowls, including two match-ups with Big Ten opponents, so some ground can be made up.

Here's a quick look at the SEC bowl games:

BELK (Dec. 29)

ARKANSAS VS. VIRGINIA TECH

The 9-4 Hokies are favored, but landing in the Belk Bowl might have been a disappointment to them; the 7-5 Razorbacks are practicing on Christmas Day. If the Hogs can stop quarterback Jerod Evans, the Hokies leading rusher, they get the victory. Arkansas 31-28.

ST. PETERSBURG (Dec. 26)

MISSISSIPPI STATE VS. MIAMI, OHIO

The Bulldogs got into the postseason because of their graduation rate, and the Redhawks got in by the skin of their teeth. A 5-7 team vs. a 6-6 team. Not riveting. Mississippi State 28-17.

INDEPENDENCE (Dec. 26)

N.C. STATE VS. VANDERBILT

The Wolfpack (6-6) upset arch-rival North Carolina to get bowl eligible; the Commodores (6-6) did the same against Tennessee. Ace NWA Democrat-Gazette photographer Jason Ivester isn't going to like this pick (he's an N.C. State alum). The Commodores get two fumble recoveries and a pick-six. Vanderbilt 31-24.

TEXAS (Dec. 28)

KANSAS STATE VS. TEXAS A&M

A short drive for the Aggies to Houston. Kevin Sumlin needs this one because he was feeling a little heat at the end of the season. A little extra drama here: There is always the chance this will be Wildcats' Coach Bill Snyder's last game, although the 77-year-old has not even hinted about retiring again. Texas A&M 35-24.

BIRMINGHAM (Dec. 29)

SOUTH FLORIDA VS. SOUTH CAROLINA

Just when it appeared every pick was going to be an SEC team, here comes the Gamecocks. Next season, Charlie Strong is going to love his quarterback, Quinton Flowers, who as a dual-threat quarterback is rated just behind No. 1 dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson of Louisville, the winner of the Heisman Trophy. South Florida, 42-21.

LIBERTY (Dec. 30)

TCU VS. GEORGIA

The Horned Frogs, 6-6, and the Bulldogs, 7-5, had disappointing seasons. Kirby Smart has something to prove. TCU 38-28.

MUSIC CITY (Dec. 30)

NEBRASKA VS. TENNESSEE

Last time the Vols were in Nashville, they got stunned by Vandy. The Cornhuskers started the season 6-0 but finished 9-3. Here's a chance for the SEC to move up in head-to-head competition. Tennessee 35-31.

CITRUS (Dec. 31)

LSU VS. LOUISVILLE

The Cardinals bring Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson with them. LSU's Leonard Fournette has opted to not play, but all this does is give new Coach Ed Orgeron a chance to start Derrius Guice's Heisman campaign for next season. Difficult to pick against Bobby Petrino, but Orgeron has breathed new life into an old program. LSU 38-35.

TAXSLAYER (Dec. 31)

GEORGIA TECH VS. KENTUCKY

Like the game mentioned above, this is a 10 a.m. kickoff. Not sure that favors anyone, or that either team should be favored. This could be a fast game. Kentucky 21-17.

PEACH/CFP SEMIFINAL (Dec. 31)

ALABAMA VS. WASHINGTON

Nick Saban's Crimson Tide are making their third appearance in the College Football Playoff, the only team to participate the first three seasons. The Huskies are pretty good, but the Tide are very good. Alabama 35-24.

OUTBACK (Jan. 2)

IOWA VS. FLORIDA

Another SEC-Big Ten game. The Hawkeyes are a puzzling team. They beat Michigan and lost to Western Michigan. The Gators have a great defense that needs to score. Florida 10-7.

SUGAR (Jan. 2)

AUBURN VS. OKLAHOMA

The Sooners are the hot team, and the Tigers are this season's survivors. Definitely one to watch. Oklahoma 38-35 (OT).

