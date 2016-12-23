Subscribe Register Login

Friday, December 23, 2016, 3:46 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Super Quiz: The Tonight Show

This article was published today at 1:44 a.m.

  1. Who became the show's host in 2014?

  2. Who first hosted the show in 1954?

  3. From whom did Johnny Carson take over the show?

  4. Who was Carson's second-banana sidekick?

  5. Who followed Carson as host?

  6. What was the one-word title of the show for several of its early years?

  7. Who is the shortest-serving host of the show?

  8. For most of Carson's run the band was led by this trumpet soloist.

  9. From where in New York is the show broadcast?

ANSWERS

  1. Jimmy Fallon

  2. Steve Allen

  3. Jack Paar

  4. Ed McMahon

  5. Jay Leno

  6. Tonight

  7. Conan O'Brien

  8. Doc Severinsen

  9. Rockefeller Center

MovieStyle on 12/23/2016

Print Headline: Super Quiz: The Tonight Show

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Super Quiz: The Tonight Show

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online