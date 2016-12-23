Home / Entertainment / Movies /
Super Quiz: The Tonight Show
Who became the show's host in 2014?
Who first hosted the show in 1954?
From whom did Johnny Carson take over the show?
Who was Carson's second-banana sidekick?
Who followed Carson as host?
What was the one-word title of the show for several of its early years?
Who is the shortest-serving host of the show?
For most of Carson's run the band was led by this trumpet soloist.
From where in New York is the show broadcast?
ANSWERS
Jimmy Fallon
Steve Allen
Jack Paar
Ed McMahon
Jay Leno
Tonight
Conan O'Brien
Doc Severinsen
Rockefeller Center
