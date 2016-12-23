Today’s bowl games

BAHAMAS BOWL

EASTERN MICHIGAN (7-5)

VS. OLD DOMINION (9-3)

SITE Thomas A. Robinson Stadium, Nassau, The Bahamas

TIME (TV) Noon (ESPN)

LINE Old Dominion by 5½

SERIES Old Dominion leads 2-0

WHAT’S AT STAKE Eastern Michigan is trying to earn a victory in its first bowl appearance since 1987. Old Dominion wants a good showing after earning a bowl bid in just its second season of postseason eligibility in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

KEY MATCHUP Eastern Michigan QB Brogan Roback has thrown for more than 300 yards in five of the final six games of the regular season. He’ll go against an Old Dominion defense that was solid during the majority of the season, helping the Monarchs win eight of their final nine games.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Eastern Michigan DL Pat O’Connor. He’s been a disruptive force on the defensive line with 12½ tackles for a loss, including eight sacks. He has 31½ tackles for a loss in his career.

Old Dominion RB Ray Lawry. He’s run for 1,122 yards and 11 touchdowns this season while averaging 6.3 yards per carry.

FACTS & FIGURES

Old Dominion QB David Washington has thrown for 28 touchdowns and just four interceptions this season. He’s one of just four quarterbacks nationally to throw for at least 25 touchdowns and four or fewer interceptions this season. … Eastern Michigan is enjoying its first winning season since 1995 and its first season with at least seven victories since 1989.

ARMED FORCES BOWL

LOUISIANA TECH (8-5)

VS. NAVY (9-4)

SITE Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth TIME (TV) 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Louisiana Tech by 7

SERIES Navy leads 2-0

WHAT’S AT STAKE Both teams have lost two consecutive games, including their conference championship games. Navy has a three-game bowl winning streak that started with the 2013 Armed Forces Bowl. Louisiana Tech is playing in three consecutive bowls for the first time and won the previous two.

KEY MATCHUP Banged-up Navy rushing game vs. Louisiana Tech rushing defense. The triple-option Midshipmen are one of the nation’s top rushing teams with 311 yards per game but have only 280 yards rushing combined their past two games. The Bulldogs have given up only 134 yards rushing per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Louisiana Tech WRs Trent Taylor and Carlos Henderson. Taylor is the nation’s leading active receiver with 315 catches for 3,946 yards and 30 TDs in his career. He is third nationally with 1,570 yards receiving and has 10 TDs this season. Henderson has 1,406 yards receiving, and his 17 TDs are second nationally. Navy LB Micah Thomas leads the Midshipmen with 98 tackles, including 26 in the past three games.

FACTS & FIGURES

Navy’s senior class has won 37 games, a program record. … Louisiana Tech ranks third in the NCAA in passing yards (359.8 yards per game), fifth in scoring offense (44 ppg) and eighth in total offense (516 ypg). … Navy has more players on its roster from Texas (25) than any other state.

DOLLAR GENERAL BOWL

TROY (9-3) VS. OHIO (8-5)

SITE Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Ala. TIME (TV) 7 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Troy by 4½

SERIES Troy leads 1-0

WHAT’S AT STAKE Troy is seeking its first 10-victory season since moving up to the FBS level in 2001. Ohio has become a postseason regular under Coach Frank Solich but is trying to improve on a 2-7 bowl record, which includes two consecutive losses.

KEY MATCHUP Troy’s offensive line vs. Ohio’s defensive front. The Trojans lead the nation in pass attempts per sacks allowed, giving up seven sacks all season. The Bobcats defense ranks sixth nationally in run defense and eighth in sacks.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Troy RB Jordan Chunn has rushed for 1,232 yards and 13 touchdowns while collecting 29 catches.

Ohio DE Tarell Basham is the MAC defensive player of the year after racking up 11½ sacks. His 29½ career sacks is a school record.

FACTS & FIGURES

The teams have met only once before. Troy won 48-21 in the 2010 New Orleans Bowl, outgaining the Bobcats 602-308. … Ohio played in this game in January 2007, the program’s first bowl since 1968. … This is Troy’s first bowl since a double-overtime loss to Central Michigan in the 2009 New Orleans Bowl. … The Trojans lost two of their past three games after becoming the first ranked Sun Belt team. … Troy Coach Neal Brown, 36, is the fourth-youngest FBS head coach. … Like Basham, Troy DL Rashad Dillard was named his conference’s top defensive player.