Trump urges veto of Israel draft

UNITED NATIONS -- President-elect Donald Trump publicly pressured President Barack Obama on Thursday to veto a U.N. resolution critical of Israel, the newly elected leader's most direct intervention in foreign policy during his transition to power.

Trump called on the president to use the United States' veto in the Security Council to block the Arab-sponsored resolution, which condemned the "construction and expansion" of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. The Obama administration, which vetoed a similar resolution in 2011, had withheld judgment over the latest measure.

With the United States' position publicly in doubt, the resolution was pulled by its sponsor, Egypt, on Thursday morning, hours before the council was scheduled to vote, and it was unclear when or if it would be introduced again. But Trump's insertion into the matter reflected an unusual public split between incoming and departing presidents, and it highlighted the stark shift on Middle East policy ahead when the new administration takes over in a month.

Obama, frustrated by two failed efforts to broker peace between Israelis and Palestinians during his tenure, has been considering an effort to lay out a U.S. framework during his final days in office. Palestinian leaders and their allies had hoped that he would allow passage of the anti-settlement U.N. resolution as an expression of frustration at Israeli policies he considers nonconstructive.

Trump, who last week nominated as ambassador to Israel a bankruptcy lawyer who heads a fundraising effort for a West Bank settlement, made clear Thursday that he would not wait for his inauguration to weigh in. He said in a statement that the resolution should be vetoed.

"As the United States has long maintained, peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians will only come through direct negotiations between the parties and not through the imposition of terms by the United Nations," the statement said. "This puts Israel in a very poor negotiating position and is extremely unfair to all Israelis."

Trump posted the statement on Facebook and Twitter, as well.

His words closely echoed the positions expressed by Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has welcomed Trump's election as a breath of fresh air after years of clashes with Obama.

Netanyahu treated the impending U.N. vote as a crisis, staying up late into the night discussing it with aides and posting on his own Twitter account, at 3:28 a.m. local time, a message urging Obama to veto what he called the "anti-Israel" resolution. He then canceled a public appearance later in the day and called a meeting of security Cabinet ministers to address the matter.

"The Israelis leaned on the Egyptians this morning to postpone the vote, and the Egyptians basically caved," said a Western official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the diplomatic delicacy of the matter.

The Egyptian mission to the United Nations could not be reached for immediate comment.

Asked about Trump's comments, Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations said, "He is acting on behalf of Netanyahu."

Mansour said Arab ambassadors had met Thursday and endorsed the draft and that a committee of the Arab League was to meet in Cairo to discuss the text.

If the White House had let the resolution pass, it would have been a symbolic blow to the diplomatic shield that the United States has always offered Israel. It also would have sent a strong signal of international disapproval over the construction of settlements, which widely are regarded as illegal under international law.

The draft resolution, offered by Egypt in its role as the Arab representative to the Security Council, called settlements "a flagrant violation under international law" and "a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-state solution." It called on Israel to "immediately and completely cease all settlement activities" in the occupied West Bank.

It also included a nod to Israel and its backers by condemning "all acts of violence against civilians, including acts of terror, as well as all acts of provocation, incitement and destruction." That amounts to diplomatic scolding of Palestinian leaders, whom Israel accuses of encouraging attacks on Israeli civilians.

Information for this article was contributed by Mark Landler of The New York Times.

A Section on 12/23/2016