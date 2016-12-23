Vandals pile up points, manage to subdue Rams

BOISE, Idaho -- Matt Linehan threw for 381 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score to help Idaho beat Colorado State 61-50 on Thursday night in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in the third-highest scoring game in bowl history.

Idaho (9-4) matched its highest victory total since moving to FBS in 1996, but the victory will do nothing to quell the debate over the school's decision to move back down to FCS play. In April, the Sun Belt informed the school it was dropping Idaho after the 2017 season.

"I couldn't be more proud of our players," Idaho Coach Paul Petrino said. "They were focused on winning the football game and that helped them come out and play well early. They were told there were a bunch of things they weren't supposed to be able to do, but they did them anyway."

Colorado State (7-6) finished with a bowl loss for the second consecutive year.

"We tried some different things this year in preparation," Colorado Coach Mike Bobo said. "You want to finish up strong. That onus falls on me. That's the position I'm in as the head coach.

"So, we'll go back to the drawing board and figure out how to build a team that can be the team we want it to be at the beginning of the year, the middle of the year and at the end of the year."

After a scoreless first quarter, it appeared that both teams had dug in for a defensive battle. But that quickly dissipated as the teams started rolling up points.

The bowl record for points is 125 in Marshall's 64-61, double-overtime victory over East Carolina in the 2001 GMAC Bowl. Idaho and Colorado State broke the Potato Bowl scoring record set in 2009 in Idaho's 43-42 victory over Bowling Green.

The 84 points in the second half are the most combined in a half in any bowl game, breaking the record of 76 set by Tulsa and Virginia Tech last year in the first half of the Independence Bowl.

Linehan, who won game MVP honors, tied the bowl record for touchdowns accounted for with five. Linehan, whose father Scott Linehan is the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, was 21 of 31 with no interceptions.

Isaiah Saunders led the Vandals on the ground with 147 yards and set another bowl record in the process with 33 carries.

Colorado State wasted a bowl record-setting performance from quarterback Nick Stevens. His five touchdown throws tied bowl records for passing touchdowns and touchdowns accounted for. He also set the passing yards records with 445. He finished 21 of 36 with 2 interceptions.

Sophomore Olabisi Johnson paced the Rams' receiving corps with 265 yards -- also a bowl record -- on seven catches with a pair of touchdowns. The Rams were led on the ground by Dalyn Dawkins with 118 yards on 16 carries and one touchdown.

Coming into the game, Colorado State Coach Mike Bobo said a major factor for his team's defensive success was limiting the big plays. But the Rams were dismal against Idaho, yielding nine plays of 25 yards or more.

The Rams also staked much of their success this season on winning the turnover battle.

However, Idaho, which entered the game 13th in the country in turnover margin, won that category as well. The Rams turned the ball over three times, while the Vandals were turnover free.

Idaho 0 20 21 20 -- 61

Colorado St. 0 7 7 36 -- 50

Second Quarter

CSU--O.Johnson 52 pass from Stevens (Bryan kick), 14:35

IDA--Saunders 2 run (kick failed), 12:03

IDA--Saunders 26 run (Rehkow kick), 9:59

IDA--Sannon 6 pass from Ma.Linehan (Rehkow kick), :24

Third Quarter

IDA--Ma.Linehan 7 run (Rehkow kick), 11:12

IDA--D.Watson 74 pass from Ma.Linehan (Rehkow kick), 8:13

IDA--Sannon 16 pass from Ma.Linehan (Rehkow kick), 3:16

CSU--Gallup 12 pass from Stevens (Bryan kick), 1:43

Fourth Quarter

IDA--Duckworth 5 run (Rehkow kick), 12:56

CSU--O.Johnson 73 pass from Stevens (Bryan kick), 12:21

IDA--Frysinger 54 pass from Ma.Linehan (Rehkow kick), 9:27

CSU--Gallup 60 pass from Stevens (Bryan kick), 9:06

IDA--Saunders 12 run (kick failed), 7:40

CSU--Gallup 3 pass from Stevens (Bryan kick), 5:29

CSU--Dawkins 22 run (Bryan kick), 1:07

CSU--Matthews 1 run (O.Johnson pass from Stevens), :29

Attendance--24,975.

IDA CSU

First downs 31 24

Rushes-yards 51-225 30-155

Passing 381 445

Comp-Att-Int 21-31-0 21-36-2

Return Yards 94 159

Punts-Avg. 7-35.28 6-38.5

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1

Penalties-Yards 7-69 10-92

Time of Possession 36:16 23:44

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Idaho, Saunders 33-147, Duckworth 6-57, Petrino 1-12, C.Hightower 1-4, Ma.Linehan 7-4, Lupeamanu 1-3, Brantley 1-0, Ungerer 1-(minus 2). Colorado St., Dawkins 16-118, Matthews 10-29, Stevens 2-5, De.Clark 2-3.

PASSING--Idaho, Ma.Linehan 21-31-0-381. Colorado St., Stevens 21-36-2-445.

RECEIVING--Idaho, D.Watson 5-140, Sannon 4-58, Frysinger 3-69, C.Hightower 3-33, Onunwor 2-41, Cowan 2-15, Mwehla 1-20, Saunders 1-5. Colorado St., O.Johnson 7-265, Gallup 6-108, Ruiz 3-35, Matthews 2-16, Fackrell 1-14, Dawkins 1-5, De.Clark 1-2.

Sports on 12/23/2016