2 drivers die in 2 collisions on state roads

Two people were killed in separate head-on collisions on state roads Thursday, according to the Arkansas State Police.

A 17-year-old boy died in Hempstead County, according to state police. The two-vehicle crash happened at 6:50 a.m. in Hope when the teenager, whose identity was not released, was traveling south in the 4900 block of Bill Clinton Drive, state police said in a preliminary report.

The 2015 Nissan Versa that the teen was driving crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a 1999 Chevrolet pickup traveling north on the road, causing fatal injuries to the boy, according to the report.

The driver of the pickup, 29-year-old Michael Grissom of Hope, also was injured in the crash, authorities noted.

Another head-on crash in south Arkansas left one driver dead and two teenagers injured Thursday afternoon, state police said.

Chelsey Harris, 30, of Strong was driving a 2009 Toyota Corolla east on U.S. 82 in Strong around 3:05 p.m., state police said in a crash report. A 2013 Ford F-150 was heading west on the highway and crossed the centerline, colliding head-on with the Corolla.

Harris died in the crash. The F-150's driver, a 16-year-old from Spearsville, La., and passenger, an El Dorado 15-year-old, were hurt and taken to the Medical Center of South Arkansas, the report said.

Arkansas law prohibits the disclosure of minors' names in crash reports.

Travel conditions were described as clear and dry at the time of both accidents.

Metro on 12/24/2016