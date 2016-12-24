A Wise healthy hand much needed

FAYETTEVILLE -- Unfortunately, Deatrich Wise has had a hand in Arkansas' defense not living up to projections.

A big hand, through no fault of his own.

Rosy defensive predictions for the Razorbacks hinged largely on Wise's midseason 2015 form. The defensive end's eight sacks -- all in SEC play -- led the conference for sacks in conference games.

For 2015, Wise totaled 10½ tackles behind the line for minus-52 yards. His name adorned defensive award preseason watch lists.

Wise picked up where he left off.

During the season-opener against Louisiana Tech, he made seven tackles -- one a shared sack -- broke up a pass and was credited with three quarterback hurries. Arkansas needed every play Wise made, surviving 21-20.

Wise was named the SEC defensive lineman of the week.

He never grasped better stats, nor that award again. It's hard to grasp anything with a broken hand.

"I hurt my hand when I sacked the Louisiana Tech quarterback," Wise said. "I fractured my hand during that play."

He never missed a game, but it was like a boxer fighting with one hand tied behind his back.

"It was painful," Wise said. "Every time I shot my hand to try to get off blocks, I couldn't do it. It was weak. It affected a lot of aspects of how I play defense."

Did he think of sitting out to heal?

"I didn't want to be the type of person who would sit out," Wise said. " 'Oh, he's just sitting out being soft.' So I always was going to keep fighting through it."

The Razorbacks needed his fighting presence just to be 7-5 and Belk Bowl bound for Thursday's game in Charlotte, N.C., vs. Virginia Tech.

With 45 tackles, 14 more than last year when he came off the bench, Wise ranked third on the team.

He certainly was serviceable, but not the impact player he was before his hand was broken, then his shoulder injured during the Oct. 22 loss at Auburn.

"It was tough not playing well some games because there was a lot going into the season," Wise said. "A lot of expectations and I felt like at times I wasn't meeting them. But I knew that if I just keep on pressing, keep on working, that everything would start falling into place."

Indeed, it all seems mending into place with the healing time between the SEC season-ending Nov. 25 loss at Missouri and Thursday's Belk Bowl.

"Now everything is feeling better," Wise said.

It shows in the bowl practices, Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema says.

"He's practicing at a whole other level," Bielema said. "This has probably not been the dream season he wanted as a senior. So I think the added incentive of playing really well is big."

That would make his bowl game value immense and perhaps help his NFL future with his East-West Shrine game in January.

"A 100 percent Deatrich Wise certainly will help us against Virginia Tech," defensive coordinator Robb Smith said.

