Arkansas woman killed in wreck after turning in front of semi, state police say

A 44-year-old Arkansas woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday night, state police said.

Jennie Lewis of Bella Vista was driving south on U.S. 62 about 10:45 p.m. in a Hyundai Elantra when she turned in front of Volvo semitruck that was headed west, according to a preliminary report.

State police said a passenger in the Elantra, Alfonso Gonzales, 42, of Rogers was injured in the wreck and taken to a local hospital.

Conditions at the time of the crash were reported to be clear but the roads were wet. Lewis' death was the 531st on Arkansas roads in 2016, according to preliminary state police data.