Bank hurries to rework Trump loan ahead of inauguration

For years, Donald Trump has used a powerful tool when dealing with bankers: his personal guarantee.

Now that guarantee -- employed to extract better terms on hundreds of millions of dollars of loans to the Trump Organization -- is at the center of a delicate loan-restructuring discussion at Deutsche Bank, which is under investigation on several fronts by the Department of Justice.

The bank is trying to restructure some of Trump's roughly $300 million debt as part of an attempt to reduce any conflict of interest between the loan and his presidency, according to a person familiar with the matter. Normally, the removal of a personal pledge might lead to more-stringent terms. But there is little normal about this interaction.

Trump's attorney general will inherit an investigation of Deutsche Bank related to stock trades for rich clients in Russia -- where Trump says he plans to improve relations -- and may have to deal with a possible multibillion-dollar penalty to the bank related to mortgage-bond investigations.

Whatever terms a restructured loan might include, they will reflect the complex new relationship spawned between Germany's largest bank and its highest-profile client. Ethicists say this concerns them.

"When you have political appointees making decisions about banks that the president owes a lot of money to, it looks terrible," said Richard Painter, a law professor at the University of Minnesota who was the chief ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush. "The U.S. government is dealing with regulatory and criminal issues with the big banks all the time, and if he owes them a lot of money, there might be an incentive to favor less regulation and less enforcement for the banks."

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. Alan Garten, general counsel of the Trump Organization, said the loans are modest in the context of Trump's multibillion-dollar empire, and the effort to shift away from a personal guarantee isn't significant because the loans were structured to become standard debt eventually, following completion of the projects.

The scramble to restructure is the latest chapter in Trump's fraught relationship with Deutsche Bank, one of the few financial institutions on Wall Street that still does deals with a man long known as a publicity-seeking and unconventional real-estate developer who didn't hesitate to sue his lender eight years ago.

Deutsche Bank also lends to Trump's extended family, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner. Weeks before the election, the bank refinanced most of the $370 million of debt against retail spaces Kushner's company owns in midtown Manhattan.

Trump's dealings with Wall Street stretch back decades to his attempt to build an Atlantic City casino empire. That badly timed push forced him to renegotiate with creditors when he couldn't pay back billions of dollars in loans. His major backers in that era included Citbank, Chase Manhattan Bank and Bankers Trust -- a bank that was acquired by Deutsche Bank in 1999 -- and the debacle left a trail of angry lenders.

Deutsche Bank's relationship with Trump actually predates its Bankers Trust purchase. In 1998, a small group of its real-estate bankers led by Mike Offit underwrote a $125-million loan for renovations on Trump's building at 40 Wall Street. Trump showed up at Offit's office, his reputation badly bruised. Deutsche Bank's fledgling property business -- in operation for only a year at the time -- was the only group willing to take on Trump, Offit said in an interview.

"I had one way to succeed -- that was to make this thing big and profitable," said Offit, who is now retired and has written a novel about Wall Street. "If I was super conservative and wasn't willing to do some unusual stuff, how was I going to compete?"

Information for this article was contributed by Caleb Melby of Bloomberg News.

A Section on 12/24/2016