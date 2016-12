Belarus court rulesagainst AP reporter

MOSCOW — A court in the former Soviet republic of Belarus has ruled against an Associated Press correspondent in a lawsuit by a dairy company that claimed an article damaged its reputation. The news agency said it stands by his reporting and will seek to overturn the ruling on appeal.

The lawsuit stems from an April article about farmers using land contaminated by fallout from the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. The article said tests by a Belarusian state laboratory on a sample of milk from a dairy farm showed 10 times the accepted level of a radioactive isotope.

Milkavita, the company that the dairy farm supplies, sued Minsk-based Yuras Karmanau, who wrote the article, saying he had damaged its reputation. The company makes cheese, primarily for export to Russia.

Judge Tatyana Sapega ruled in Milkavita’s favor Thursday and ordered Karmanau to pay court costs and to tell The Associated Press about the ruling. She accepted the testimony of a laboratory representative who confirmed the test results but said Karmanau did not have specialist scientific knowledge needed to interpret them.

Ian Phillips, The Associated Press’ vice president for international news, said the news agency stands by Karmanau’s reporting.

“The AP strongly disagrees with the court’s decision and unreservedly stands behind journalist Yuras Karmanau,” Phillips said in a statement. “Mr. Karmanau’s reporting is a fair and accurate account of the lingering effects of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster on Belarus 30 years after the accident.

“The court’s refusal to consider key evidence in support of Mr. Karmanau raises serious concerns, and AP looks forward to vindication on appeal.”

The independent Belarusian Association of Journalists expressed concern.

"The verdict in this trial substantially pushes the boundaries of freedom of speech in this country since it puts into jeopardy the very possibility of conducting important journalistic investigations in Belarus," the group said in a statement.