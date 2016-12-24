Cave Springs man arrested on attempted-murder charge

Bentonville police have arrested a Cave Springs man linked to an attempted armed robbery.

Brendan C. Brecheen, 27, was arrested early Friday on charges of attempted capital murder, aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm by certain persons, committing a terroristic act and first-degree criminal mischief, all felonies, according to a news release from the Bentonville Police Department.

Brecheen also faces misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and obstruction of governmental operations.

Police were called at 12:40 a.m. to 602 N.W. 17th Court in Bentonville to investigate a report of an armed robbery, the release said.

A man told police that he was riding in a car driven by Brecheen when Brecheen pulled out a handgun and threatened to rob him, according to the release. The man told officers that he escaped from the car, and Brecheen shot at him as he fled, the release said.

The man wasn't injured, but bullets struck a nearby home and a parked car, police said.

Brecheen fled in his vehicle and was captured by police at 3:22 a.m. at the Kum and Go at 2811 E. Central Ave. in Bentonville, according to the release. Police found a 9mm handgun on Brecheen, it said.

Brecheen was being held Friday in the Benton County jail with no bail set.

Metro on 12/24/2016