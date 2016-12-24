Cavs’ J.R. Smith out three months

CLEVELAND — The defending NBA champions will be without a major piece for at least three months.

Cavaliers starting guard J.R. Smith could be sidelined until the end of the regular season after surgery to repair what the team called a “complex fracture” of his right thumb. Smith’s injury will have a major ripple effect on the Cavs, who have dealt with numerous injuries over the past two seasons.

Smith hurt his thumb late in the first half Tuesday night at Milwaukee when he swiped at the ball. The 13-year veteran, who signed a four-year, $57 million contract in October, attended Wednesday’s game and sat on the bench in street clothes with his thumb immobilized in a large soft wrap, a sign that the injury was more significant than originally believed.

“Next man up, got to be ready to play,” Cleveland Coach Tyronn Lue said before Friday night’s game against Brooklyn. “We’re going to miss J.R.” The Cavs said the surgery was completed Friday by renowned hand surgeon Dr. Thomas Graham, who was assisted by Dr. TJ Reilly and team physician Richard D. Parker at the Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center in Montrose, Ohio. Smith will need 12 to 14 weeks of recovery time, which means he may not be back until early April. The Cavs play their final game of the regular season on April 12 and begin defense of their title three days later in the playoffs.