Centerton bank robbed; two sought

CENTERTON -- Police in Centerton in Benton County were searching Friday for two men who robbed a bank in the city.

An armed robbery was reported at 10:48 a.m. at the First National Bank at 350 E. Centerton Blvd., Capt. Kristopher Arthur of the Centerton Police Department said.

Police did not disclose how much money was taken.

The robbers were described as black men. One was wearing a forest-green hooded sweatshirt, police said. The second was wearing a light-gray hooded sweatshirt. Police said one of the robbers was wearing light denim jeans and the other was wearing dark denim jeans with large bleach spots. It appeared that both were wearing tennis shoes and left the bank on foot, police said.

Police tape surrounded the bank's parking lot Friday afternoon. Arthur said the bank was closed, and he expected the onsite investigation to last several hours.

Metro on 12/24/2016