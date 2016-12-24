Electoral College bills on to-do list in 4 states

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Frustrated after seeing another candidate secure the presidency without winning the national popular vote, many Democratic lawmakers in several capitols want their states to join a 10-year-old movement to work around the Electoral College.

Legislators in states -- including Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Ohio and New Mexico -- have said they plan to introduce legislation that would require their states' Electoral College voters to cast their ballots for the presidential candidate who earns the most votes nationwide, regardless of the statewide results.

"Every vote in this country should have equal weight. The Electoral College is a relic of a bygone era, and we need to change this system," said Connecticut state Sen. Mae Flexer, who filed a bill with several fellow Democrats that would require Connecticut to join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact.

Since 2006, 11 states have signed onto the compact, which requires their Electoral College voters to cast ballots for the national popular vote winner. In theory the compact would go into effect once the number of states signing on to it can provide a total of at least 270 electoral votes, the threshold to win the presidency.

When people vote for president, they are really choosing the electors from the political parties. The college is made up of 538 electors, which corresponds to the number of a state's seats in the U.S. Senate and House, plus the three votes allotted to Washington, D.C.

The states that have already passed legislation to join the group represent 165 electoral votes. Typically reliably Democratic states, the list includes California, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington state and Washington, D.C. -- all where Democrat Hillary Clinton defeated Republican Donald Trump.

Advocates note that the measures have cleared several Republican-controlled legislative chambers, including the Arizona House this year. That bill did not come up for a vote in the GOP-controlled state Senate.

Clinton is the fifth presidential candidate to win the popular vote and lose the Electoral College. She received nearly 2.9 million more votes than Trump, according to an Associated Press analysis Tuesday after vote totals were certified, giving her the largest popular vote margin of any losing presidential candidate and bringing renewed calls to abolish the Electoral College.

