Ex-player rips Karl's 'father' claim

In his new book, Furious George, former NBA head coach George Karl holds nothing back -- including his opinion on his time as head coach of the Denver Nuggets with Carmelo Anthony, Kenyon Martin and J.R. Smith, among others.

Karl's comments, in which he calls Anthony a "user of people" and said Martin was a "spoiled brat," state he had trouble relating to the two because of their different upbringings. That has elicited very different reactions from the players in question.

Anthony took the high road, telling reporters that anything Karl says is irrelevant, while Martin responded with a series of tweets Thursday calling his former coach "selfish, unhappy" and cowardly.

On Friday, Martin's response to Karl continued on FS1's Undisputed, where he told Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe that Karl had disrespected his mother with his words.

"For me, like I said, it's very personal, because in my opinion -- well, not my opinion, it is what it is. You're taking a shot at my mom. You're taking a shot at the way she raised me, and at other single mothers out there, you're taking a shot at them. Not only me and Melo, but other single mothers.

"I turned out well. My mother was my mother and my father. So for you to say that, you disrespected her. So I'm here to stand up for her. Like, I'm gonna be fine. But you don't say that I wasn't fathered, and that's why I act like this, and making this money, and 'AAU babies,' like, no. I'm none of that. I'm a grown man. I address situations as they are. So I'm here to defend my mother in that aspect."

The passage in question that drew Martin's ire begins with the statement: "But Kenyon and Carmelo carried two big burdens: all that money, and no father to show them how to act like a man."

Four wheels, five guys

The Dallas Cowboys offensive line has been good to running back Ezekiel Elliott this season. The former Ohio State star needs 258 yards to break Eric Dickerson's rookie record of 1,808 yards with two games to go.

On Friday, Elliott repaid the big fellas up front with custom camouflage John Deere ATVs, which cost $25,000 each, per the Dallas Morning News. Elliott did this while still on a rookie contract.

After embracing the running back, members of the offensive line took their new toys to the Ford Center field, the Cowboys training facility in Frisco, Texas.

The 12-2 Cowboys have clinched a first-round bye and home-field advantage.

Fore-course meal

It's not exactly a Cinderella story ... but it's pretty cool that Bill Murray is opening a Caddyshack-themed bar in Chicago.

Bill and his five brothers are reportedly moving forward with a golf-themed bar in the Crowne Plaza hotel in Rosemont, according to the Daily Herald.

The brothers already have a verbal agreement to take over the space and are working on getting everything in writing. Murray played greenskeeper Carl Spackler in Caddyshack, where his job was to get rid of a pesky gopher. One of his brothers, Brian Doyle-Murray, was a co-writer for the movie.

Shirtless Santa

Tiger Woods shared his unusual interpretation of Santa Claus on Thursday, posing shirtless as what he called "Mac Daddy Santa."

The veteran golfer described his exposed costume as an "Xmas tradition that my kids love."

QUIZ

What character did Brian Doyle-Murray play in Caddyshack?

ANSWER

Doyle-Murray played the role of Lou Loomis, the caddie manager.

Sports on 12/24/2016